OGCC Behavioral Services and CEO Dionne Huffman Participated in Back to School Fair

OGCC Behavioral Services and CEO Dionne Huffman were excited to participate in the upcoming Back to School Fair at Banneker High school. OGCC is committed to servicing all members of the family and wants to ensure that Mental health is accounted for.

OGCC is dedicated to providing exceptional care to the south Fulton and Douglas county communities and sees this event as a perfect opportunity to reach out to families and promote the importance of mental health.

Mental health is often overlooked when it comes to back-to-school preparation, but it is essential for students of all ages. According to the World Health Organization, one in seven children aged 10 to 19 suffers a mental disorder.

And suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 19-year-olds.

"We want to help change that statistic," said Dionne Huffman.

"Mental health should be on the list of back-to-school essentials, right alongside school supplies and new clothes. It's important that we open up the conversation about mental health and remove the stigma often associated with it. We hope that by participating in this event, we can reach out to families and let them know that they are not alone."

Many mental health disorders, if left untreated, can lead to serious problems down the road. That's why OGCC is committed to providing quality care to all members of the family.

"No one should have to suffer in silence," said Huffman. "We want people to know that there is help available and that they don't have to go through this alone. We are here to support them every step of the way."

In addition to promoting mental health awareness, OGCC also provided information about the services they offer. They had staff on hand to answer questions and help families connect with the needed resources.

The Back to School Fair was held on Tuesday, July 31st at Banneker High School (6015 Feldwood Rd, Atlanta, GA, 30349).

OGCC Behavioral Services is a family-oriented mental health agency that provides quality care to all members of the family. They offer a wide range of services, including individual and family therapy, substance abuse counseling, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and much more. OGCC is committed to providing exceptional care to the south Fulton and Douglas county communities.

For more information, please visit their website at www.ogccbhs.com or call (404) 691-3270.



