OGCC Behavioral Services Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

OGCC Behavioral Health Services and CEO Dionne Huffman are thrilled to announce this year's Annual Thanksgiving Event, inviting clients and families to join them in celebrating the progress of individuals affected by mental health issues.

It's Thanksgiving time again, and OGCC Behavioral Services is celebrating!

The agency and its CEO, Dionne Huffman, are proud to recognize the accomplishments of our clients, staff, and volunteers who work hard every day to ensure that individuals affected by mental health issues receive quality care.

This year, they will be hosting a Thanksgiving food drive event for their clients and families, complete with all of the traditional favorites—turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and food baskets!

"It's the end of the year and we cannot but be thankful for the progress and changes made in individual's lives", says Huffman, "OGCC Behavioral Services is proud to be a part of the community it serves and will continue to provide quality care and to give back to those in need".

To drive home the importance of giving back, OGCC has called for support for their food drive (ending 21st November 2022), as donations of canned and non-perishable food items will be collected and distributed to families in need.

"The holidays are a time for reflection, gratitude and giving back," said Huffman. "We hope everyone can take this opportunity to give back in any way they can."

Huffman spoke on the humanity of the situation, saying, "We can all stand together to make a difference in our community. As individuals and families continue to battle mental health issues, it is important that we all come together and recognize our shared humanity."

"We hope your actions will help make our community a better place, and the joy of giving will come back to you many times over."

OGCC looks forward to receiving your love donation for the Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Event! For more information about the event or to donate food items, please contact OGCC Behavioral Health Services at www.ogccbhs.com.

The food drive ends on 21st November 2022 and all donations are greatly appreciated! Thank you for your continued support!



About Us: About OGCC Behavioral Services: OGCC Behavioral Services is a family-oriented mental health agency that provides quality care to all members of the family. They offer a wide range of services, including individual and family therapy, substance abuse counseling, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and much more. OGCC is committed to providing exceptional care to the south Fulton and Douglas county communities. For more information, please visit our website at www.ogccbhs.com or call (404) 691-3270.

Contact Info:

Name: Dionne Huffman

Email: Send Email

Organization: OGCC Behavioral Services

Website: http://www.ogccbhs.com



Release ID: 89085496

