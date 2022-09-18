OGCC Behavioral Services Celebrates Another 3-Year CARF Accreditation

OGCC Behavioral Services is proud to announce that it has once again been accredited by CARF International. This marks the third consecutive time that the organization has received this honor, which is a testament to the high-quality services that OGCC provides to its clients.

—

OGCC Behavioral Services is committed to providing the highest quality of care to its clients, and this latest accreditation is further proof of that commitment. CARF is a leading accrediting body for behavioral health care providers, and its accreditation is a mark of excellence.

This latest accreditation is especially meaningful because it comes at a time when mental health care is more important than ever. The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone's mental health, and OGCC is proud to provide services that can help people heal and cope with these difficult times.

"We are so proud to once again be accredited by CARF," said CEO Dionne Huffman. "This accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our staff and the dedication they have to provide quality care."

Several factors were taken into consideration during the accreditation process, including client satisfaction rates, staff training and qualifications, and the overall quality of care provided. OGCC met or exceeded all of CARF's standards, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of behavioral health services.

"Our team works hard every day to provide the best possible care for our clients," said Huffman. "As we continue to face challenging times, we are more committed than ever to helping our clients heal and thrive."



About Us: OGCC Behavioral Services is a leading provider of mental health services in the state of Georgia. The organization offers a wide range of services, including individual and group therapy, medication management, and case management. OGCC is accredited by CARF International and is dedicated to providing its clients with the highest quality of care.

Contact Info:

Name: Dionne Huffman

Email: Send Email

Organization: OGCC Behavioral Services

Website: http://www.ogccbhs.com



Release ID: 89081799

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.