OIB Group Inks Deal with MTT Shipping for Sale of Industrial Space in Arym Pulau Indah

KLANG, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for industrial spaces and facilities are high, with the logistic industry facing pressure to meet consumer demands. However, with a dwindling supply in strategically located areas around the Klang Valley, prices for industrial lots have become unsustainable. Property developer Oriental Interest Berhad (OIB) Group launched Arym Pulau Indah, aiming to bridge this gap, and drive economic growth in Selangor. OIB will welcome MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd to its maiden industrial project.



From L to R : Mr Chan Huan Hin, Director of MTT Shipping, Mr Ooi Lean Hin, Managing Director of MTT Shipping & Ms Wendy Lim, General Manager of Sales and Marketing of OIB Group

MTT Shipping and related companies will be purchasing six industrial lots, totaling approximately 24.5 acres, for over RM70 million. This partnership will be the first among many, as Arym Pulau Indah still has a lot to offer with its 196-acre plot of land comprising 41 industrial units, a small commercial component, and a total GDV of approximately RM400 million. Phase 1 of the development is estimated to be completed in Q1 of 2022.

With its strategic location near the country's primary port, Arym Pulau Indah proves to be a tactical space for MTT Shipping, which provides comprehensive shipping services between Peninsular and East Malaysia, including regional ports within SEA such as Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.

With its strategic location and suitable land size, Arym Pulau Indah meets MTT Shipping's requirements for development of an integrated freight facility, which will include an empty container depot, vehicle terminal, and staging facility.

OIB Group incorporated a design that allows them to customise individual lots for different contexts, a feature that will benefit many organisations, including MTT Shipping in their bid to develop a Depot equipped with high technology, and a platform that connects relevant stakeholders. This platform will improve efficiency, visibility, and service improvements to shipping lines and hauliers.

In areas such as Shah Alam, Klang Meru, Telok Gong and Bukit Raja, there is a market gap and lack of available and smaller sized industrial units. On top of offering an array of unit types, including light industrial lots, medium industrial lots and heavy industrial lots, Arym is located in a highly-strategic location and is projected to grow to become one of the leading industrial hubs in Selangor.