Thanks to continued geopolitical tensions and knock-on supply chain issues left over from the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand has seen an exponential rise in petrol prices. While the government has attempted to soften the blow by extending cuts to fuel excise taxes and the like till January 2023, New Zealanders are still struggling at the pumps.

According to Oil Changers, one of the cheapest and easiest solutions to improve mileage and reduce general-to-severe car maintenance costs is to replace a car’s air filter. Since the air filter is designed to catch debris and prevent a car’s engine from becoming clogged, Oil Changers is offering air filter changes to car owners as a way to improve overall vehicle efficiency. Their reasoning is that dirty filters are less effective in their functioning and can result in vehicles losing up to 10% of their acceleration power. The consequence is then that drivers whose cars have dirty air filters tend to accelerate harder to maintain momentum. This practice results in excess petrol usage.

Oil Changers note, therefore, that by exchanging dirty air filters for clean, new ones, vehicle owners can get more kilometres per litre, which means fewer visits to the petrol station – a much-needed reprieve as petrol prices continue to increase. The company further confirm that clean air filters can reduce the risk of other, more costly issues, such as faulty spark plugs or engine seizure. Thus, the simple replacement of an air filter can save car owners thousands in later costly repairs and, thereby, provide a buffer against the general rise in cost-of-living expenses.

While there is currently no end in sight with regard to rising fuel and general cost-of-living prices, there are at least simple solutions available to help car owners navigate these difficult times.

