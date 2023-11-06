OKC Roofers Presents the Cost and Benefits of Cedar Roofing Installation in Oklahoma City

Choosing the right roofing material for your home is a crucial decision that impacts aesthetics and functionality. In the heart of Oklahoma City, cedar roofing stands out as a popular choice for its timeless beauty and remarkable durability. In this comprehensive guide, OKC Roofers takes you to explore the cost and advantages of installing a cedar roof in Oklahoma City. We'll also shed light on the different types of cedar roofing materials available and provide valuable insights to help you make an informed decision for your property.

The Cost of Cedar Roofing in Oklahoma City:

The cost of installing a cedar roof in Oklahoma City can fluctuate, influenced by several factors including the size of your roof and the specific type of cedar you opt for. On average, the price for a cedar roof installation in Oklahoma City ranges from $6,000 to $29,050. The installation cost per square foot typically varies between $6.00 and $8.30. It's important to note that the choice of a reputable roofing contractor can also have an impact on the overall cost.

To provide you with a better understanding of the cost based on your roof's size, here's a breakdown:

- 1,000 sq. ft. roof (10 squares): $6,000 to $8,300

- 1,500 sq. ft. roof (15 squares): $9,000 to $12,450

- 2,000 sq. ft. roof (20 squares): $12,000 to $16,600

- 2,500 sq. ft. roof (25 squares): $15,000 to $20,750

- 3,000 sq. ft. roof (30 squares): $18,000 to $24,900

- 3,500 sq. ft. roof (35 squares): $21,000 to $29,050

For a more precise cost estimate tailored to your project, we strongly recommend reaching out to your chosen cedar roofing contractor.

Types of Cedar Roofing Materials:

When it comes to cedar roofing, you'll be faced with a choice between cedar shakes and cedar shingles, each possessing unique characteristics that cater to your specific preferences:

Cedar Shakes:

- Handcrafted: Cedar shake roofing is meticulously cut by hand, resulting in each piece having a unique and non-uniform appearance. This adds to the rustic charm of your home.

- Aesthetic Appeal: Cedar shakes contribute to a timeless, rustic look that adds character to your property.

Cedar Shingles:

- Factory-Made: Cedar shingles are produced in a factory, ensuring a uniform size and width for each panel. This manufacturing process makes them a more cost-effective option.

- Lightweight and Energy-Efficient: Cedar shingles are lightweight, easy to maintain, and energy-efficient. They offer insulation benefits that can help reduce heating and cooling costs for your home.

Cedar Varieties:

Cedar roofing materials come in different varieties, each with its unique appeal:

Red Cedar:

- Rich Aesthetic: Red cedar offers a warm and inviting appearance, making it a popular choice for shakes and shingles.

- Durability: It is resistant to decay, dries quickly, and stands as an environmentally sustainable option.

White Cedar:

- Elegant Appearance: White cedar features pale brown heartwood with occasional red tones, creating an elegant look.

- Lightweight and Customizable: White cedar is finely textured, lightweight, and easily accepts stains and paints for customization to suit your desired aesthetic.

Pros and Cons of Cedar Roofing:

To make an informed decision regarding cedar roofing, it's essential to weigh the pros and cons:

Pros of Cedar Roofing:

Beauty:

- Cedar roofs bring a unique charm and character to your home, creating a visually stunning appeal that's challenging to replicate with other materials.

Durability:

- Cedar roofing can endure for up to 25 years, outlasting standard asphalt shingle roofs, ensuring long-term value for your investment.

Eco-Friendly:

- Cedar roofing is 100% biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

- Energy Efficiency: It provides insulation while allowing your home to breathe, saving heating and cooling costs.

Cons of Cedar Roofing:

Drying Issues:

- Cedar roofing materials are prone to drying out, potentially making your home susceptible to fire damage, cracking, and pest issues.

Expense:

- While not the most expensive roofing option, cedar roofing can be costlier, especially if you opt for cedar shakes.

Maintenance:

- Cedar roofs require regular maintenance to preserve their beauty and condition.

Opting for a cedar roof installation in Oklahoma City represents an investment in aesthetics and durability. While it may come with a higher initial cost, the timeless beauty and extended lifespan make it a compelling choice for homeowners. To make the right decision for your home, consider the pros and cons, as well as your budget. For a precise cost estimate and expert guidance, contact OKC Roofers LLC to embark on your new cedar roof installation project.

