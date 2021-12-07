Oklahoma Regenerative Medical Therapy For Chronic Pain Management Clinic Updated

Oklahoma Pain Center (405-752-9600) has expanded its medical service to include regenerative or stem cell therapy, a new but increasingly popular pain management alternative for individuals who prefer to avoid steroids, medication, or surgery for acute or chronic pain.

—

The clinic’s newly updated treatment options reflect the increasing pace of medical breakthroughs and doctors’ focus on addressing the root causes of chronic pain; not just the symptoms.

More details can be found at https://oklahomapaincenter.com/regeneration-therapy

Oklahoma Pain Center now recommends regenerative therapy for many of its patients suffering from a range of conditions, including joint pain and osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis, and rotator cuff injuries. By using the body’s own stem cells to mitigate pain and inflammation and repair damaged tissue, regenerative therapy takes advantage of the human body’s natural ability to heal itself.

The regenerative medicine market worldwide is rising rapidly, at an expected rate of over 23% annually over the next seven years to almost $150 billion. Stem cell therapies, which provide the means to create working cells of human tissue, can be used for both organ transplantation and pain alleviation. It can also significantly lessen the need for major surgery by repairing wounded tissues before any damage progresses further.

The clinic in Oklahoma City practices four different types of regeneration therapy: platelet rich plasma (PRP) treatment, amniotic fluid treatment, exosomes therapy, and mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) transplantation.

Exosome treatment, for example, is considered an ideal option for patients with autoimmune diseases, chronic inflammation, and degenerative muscular, bone, or joint diseases. It entails injecting a concentrated number of exosomes into the body intravenously as part of a larger treatment regimen that includes ultrasound or frequency therapy. Each patient receives a customized treatment.

While insurance plans do not cover regenerative therapy, the clinic does offer flexible payment options. A Health Savings Account (HSA) can also be used to help manage the costs.

Led by chronic pain specialist Dr. Blake Kelley MD, Oklahoma Pain Center offers hope to people struggling with long-term pain. The clinic employs a multi-disciplinary team-based approach to treatment, using the knowledge and skills of top-flight specialists to ensure optimal, comprehensive patient care. These physicians collaborate to create and implement treatment plans tailored to meet each individual’s unique condition and needs.

One recent patient commented: “I have had nothing but positive experiences with the Oklahoma Pain Center. This holds true from the receptionists to the nursing staff and the clinical staff, physicians, and nurse practitioners.”

Additional information and hundreds more testimonials can be seen at https://oklahomapaincenter.com/regeneration-therapy

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Blake Kelly

Email: Send Email

Organization: Oklahoma Pain Center

Address: 13921 N Meridian Ave Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73142, United States

Phone: +1-405-752-9600

Website: https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com

Release ID: 89055704