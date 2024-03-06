OKP LIFE Introduces the Eco-Friendly Robot Vacuum K5 PRO - Redefining Cleaning with Sustainability at Its Core.

—

Eco-Friendly Mopping Reimagined

The K5 PRO introduces a groundbreaking feature that allows the use of used wet wipes for floor mopping. This initiative encourages recycling and reduces waste, aligning with our vision of eco-friendly home maintenance. By repurposing wet wipes, users contribute to a greener environment, making the K5 PRO the perfect choice for eco-conscious individuals.

Triangulation Distance Measuring

Equipped with nine sets of triangulation distance sensors, including eight for obstacle avoidance covering a 190-degree area in front and one dedicated to wall-following on the right, the K5 PRO sets a new standard in robotic vacuum navigation. This technology ensures comprehensive coverage and efficient cleaning across all types of floors.

Simplified Maintenance

The K5 PRO boasts a user-friendly suction outlet design, making it easier than ever to clean and maintain. This feature ensures that your vacuum remains in optimal condition, ready to tackle any cleaning challenge.

