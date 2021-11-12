OKR Leader Gtmhub Opens Office in Australia in Response to Pandemic Boom

Gtmhub expands into Australia and APAC markets to meet global OKR technology demand

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gtmhub , a results orchestration platform inspired by the OKRs framework, today announced its expansion to Australia and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion is a result of increasing digital transformation and the overwhelming demand for comprehensive solutions that strategically align dispersed workforces — a unified approach for enterprise-wide adoption of the OKR methodology via Gtmhub's best-in-class SaaS solution.

Enterprise companies that struggle to ensure teams — hybrid, remote or in-person — focus on their objectives and key results are looking toward OKRs to provide workforce alignment and engagement as well as business transformation that enables agility and adaptability.

"Digital transformation has been a growing presence in Australia and APAC markets and Gtmhub's software is exactly what these markets demand," said Peter Nicolaou , Vice President, ANZ/APAC at Gtmhub. "Using OKRs software allows enterprise organizations to close the gap that halts them from achieving the unthinkable. By expanding Gtmhub's services into these regions, we are accelerating digital transformation and streamlining success."

Nicolaou continued, "Gtmhub provides enterprise strategic alignment that adapts to the changing needs of organizations and users. We must redirect how we do business, while also adapting to the ongoing economic and industry changes. The post-pandemic era leaves stress and high-panic for organizations that don't have a robust and comprehensive strategy for hitting their goals. Our platform isn't just a solution for today; it's a solution for tomorrow and the future of work."

The underwhelming supply of OKR providers and support only increases the importance of Gtmhub's expansion. Unlike its competitors, Gtmhub offers a solution built on organizational data. Gtmhub's OKRs platform ingests rich data from a variety of sources and allows opportunities to create growth and customize alignment, transparency and successful outcomes. Australia and APAC markets understand that OKRs technology is an essential component to a successful post-pandemic business model, and Gtmhub is prepared to provide the key to this success.

About Gtmhub

Sustained market leadership requires digital transformation to be complemented by the adoption of a modern strategy execution framework and the organizational culture that goes with it. Gtmhub, supported by the world's largest partner network, provides the only enterprise-grade SaaS solution capable of enabling the cultural transformation required to unlock the methodology's true potential and orchestrate for continued success. To find out more visit www.gtmhub.com .

