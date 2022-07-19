Okta Appoints Ben Goodman as SVP & General Manager, APAC

Ben Goodman, SVP & General Manager, APAC, Okta

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 July 2022 - Okta, the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it has appointed IT industry veteran and senior business executive Ben Goodman as SVP and General Manager for Asia Pacific (APAC).Goodman will preside over Okta's entire business operations and spearhead the company's growth plans in the region.Goodman has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry leading hyper growth businesses across the region, executing sales strategy and establishing strategic relationships with the APAC partner community. He was most recently senior vice president and general manager for New Relic Asia Pacific and Japan.Goodman has previously held senior sales and channel leadership positions at Adobe, Dell, EMC, and Pure Storage.Steve Rowland, Chief Revenue Officer of Okta, said: "Ben is a proven leader in the technology innovation and digital transformation business. Having spent nearly a decade in Singapore overseeing key growth markets in the region, he complements his business acumen and tech know-how with an incisive understanding of APAC customers' needs. Okta's prospects are bright with him on board."Goodman, on the other hand, has a long-time positive association with the Okta brand."Having been a customer of Okta for over eight years, the value of a strong identity and access platform has always been evident − both from a security and productivity perspective," said Goodman. "As organisations in APAC intensify their mobile and digital strategy, this value will increase many-fold in the years ahead. I am thrilled to be able to join a company I have so much personal belief in, and to lead its growth in one of the world's most dynamic regions."Hashtag: #Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 15,800 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.



