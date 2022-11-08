Okta Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management for Sixth Consecutive Year

Okta positioned highest in Ability to Execute

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 November 2022 -, the leading independent Identity provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, Okta placed highest for Ability to Execute among all vendors for the second consecutive year. A complimentary version of the full report can be found here The Gartner view of the market is focused on transformational technologies or approaches delivering on the future needs of end users. Gartner defines access management (AM) as tools that establish, enforce and manage journey-time access controls to cloud, modern standards- based web and legacy web applications. The report evaluated nine vendors on 15 criteria and placed Okta in the Leaders Quadrant.Okta provides the breadth of modern Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management solutions to accelerate a world where everyone can safely use any technology. The Okta Identity Platform delivers identity solutions that are designed and built for ease of use, neutrality, customizability, and reliability, enabling customers to innovate freely, enhance operational excellence, and build lasting relationships."We believe this recognition from Gartner is a tremendous honor, and one that demonstrates our relentless commitment to customer success and continued focus on innovation," said Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-Founder, Okta. "Identity is at the heart of every industry and every digital interaction, and we're proud to be a key enabler in helping our customers accelerate their business goals and fuel growth."Additional detail on the overall Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation can be found on the Okta blog Earlier this year, Okta was recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Access Management that evaluates vendors based on customer reviews. Okta was the only vendor named a Customers' Choice for Access Management across all categories evaluated.Okta will share its new vision for identity at its 10th annual Oktane event, which will be held in person and virtually from November 8-10. Additional information about the event and registration can be found here Hashtag: #Okta

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Okta

Okta is one of the leading independent identity providers. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organisations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organisations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 15,800 organisations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.



