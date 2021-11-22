Okta Selected as Identity Management Partner by SK Inc. C&C

SK Inc. C&C and Okta to provide innovative IT Security Technology in Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 22 November 2021 - Okta, the leading independent provider of identity, world IAM and SSO leader, announced its partnership with SK Inc. C&C to provide UD (Universal Directory), SSO (Single Sign-On) and MFA (Multi-factor Authentication) to Korean enterprise customers. Okta is a world leader in IAM (identity and access management) and SSO, and its IT security services maximize enterprise productivity with higher security and frictionless application access.





Okta and SK Inc. C&C have started and have plans to complete an internal SK Identity Project by the end of 2021. SK Inc. C&C will provide Okta Identity Management solutions and services to not only SK and its subsidiaries but also numerous local enterprises, adding to SK Inc. C&C's digital technologies including AI (Artificial Intelligence), Cloud, and Big Data.





Okta has been named by Gartner as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Access Management for five consecutive years. Also, SK Inc. C&C believes in the strengths of Okta's End-to-End Identity Engine Platform for user access experience and convenient development environment. Furthermore, SK Inc. C&C and Okta will provide adaptive MFA (Multi-factor Authentication), ASA (Advanced Server Access solutions) and CIAM (Customer Identity and Access Management) solutions for various industries.





SK Inc. C&C ICT Digital Division Vice President Sangkuk Lee says: "SK Inc. C&C is the leader helping enterprise customers establish digital infrastructure with business innovations. Okta has been chosen after extensive search and reviews for various identity solutions in the market."





Okta's industry leading digital identity technology secures the complex operations of the world's largest organizations.

Okta Asia Pacific General Manager Graham Sowden says: "The world's largest companies choose Okta to manage their identity requirements and secure their most complex operations. We are very proud of this successful partnership with SK C&C Inc. to contribute to the Korea IT industry with convenient and safe access solutions and services."





About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.





