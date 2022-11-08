OKX offers $3M total prize pool as it bridges Web3 and football

The OKX Football Festival will include an NFT game, a trading competition and special staking deals through OKX’s Earn platform.



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, today launched the OKX Football Festival in anticipation of national football teams meeting this month in Qatar. The OKX Football Festival consists of the NFT Football Cup, the 2022 OKX Football Cup Trading Competition and the Earn Super Hatrick

fan token staking series.

Kicking off the OKX Football Festival is the NFT Football Cup1, which offers a total of $1M in spot rewards. From November 8, fans will be able to mint up to three free NFTs2 corresponding to their favorite national teams. NFT holders will split spot rewards of 20,000 USDT each time their team advances through the group stages, with the prize pools for each eliminated team being transferred to the team that knocks them out. OKX will add 10 USDT to the prize pool for each NFT minted.3 Users will be allowed to participate in the event with any ETH wallet.

From mid November, fans will also be offered the chance to pit their crypto trading skills against one another in the 2022 OKX Football Cup Trading Competition. This contest will see teams of at least 10 traders compete for a total prize pool worth up to $2M. New user rewards, quiz-based prizes, and referral rewards will also be up for grabs.4

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: “OKX is here to help people find new and innovative ways to celebrate their passions. As we raise our flags in support of our national teams this year, I hope these digital experiences help bring the crypto and football communities together and show newcomers the world of opportunities Web3 and crypto can offer them. OKX is investing heavily in its already leading Web3 Wallet and NFT Marketplace platforms, and I can confidently say that this exciting festival is only the beginning of the new opportunities we’ll be offering.”

Launching on November 11, the Earn Super Hatrick event will see a series of staking deals for the fan tokens of Manchester City ($CITY), Portugal ($POR), Argentina ($ARG), Flamengo ($MENGO) and the Chiliz ($CHZ) token offered. Potential APYs for the staked tokens will rise as high as 300% for $CITY and 200% for $POR, $ARG and $MENGO.5 $CITY is the official fan token of the Manchester City Football Club, for which OKX is the official cryptocurrency exchange partner.

From mid-November, OKX will also be offering the chance to win special Mystery Boxes that are themed for this winter’s big tournament. Mystery Box holders will be offered the chance to win $CHZ, $ARG, $CITY and $POR tokens in addition to the reward tokens already on offer.6

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

