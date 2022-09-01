OKX Sponsors TOKEN2049 and DAS; Expands Support for Global Crypto Events

Senior OKX executives and a high-profile sporting ambassador will speak at TOKEN2049



DAS NYC and DAS London will see OKX present on its revamped Web3 Wallet

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced that it is sponsoring the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore, DAS NYC, and DAS London this year.

TOKEN2049

The flagship event of Asia Crypto Week, TOKEN2049 brings Web3 entrepreneurs, investors, developers, insiders and media together to shine a light on industry developments and opportunities. OKX is a title sponsor for this year’s conference.

OKX representatives who will speak at the event include Global Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and Director of Financial Markets Lennix Lai. With the event culminating in the Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren Formula 1 driver and OKX ambassador Daniel Ricciardo will also speak.

DAS NYC and London

Run by Blockworks, DAS (Digital Asset Summit) is an institutionally focused conference where industry leaders from the world of finance and digital assets come together to discuss crypto from the perspective of industry practitioners. OKX is a top sponsor for this year’s New York and London events.

At both DAS NYC in September and DAS London in October, OKX will participate in mainstage fireside chats in which it will showcase its new-and-improved Web3 Wallet. The upgraded OKX Web3 Wallet allows users to access multiple wallets and ecosystems, supports 25+ chains and provides convenient access to both OKX’s NFT Marketplace and thousands of DeFi and GameFi apps.

Haider Rafique, Global CMO, OKX, said: “This year we have been on a tear as far as both our branding and upgrading our product. We have arguably shipped more products than anyone else in the industry. These conferences are important venues to hear from our community and prospects on how we are doing and ways we can continue to deliver world-class crypto products. It’s not about fancy parties. For us, it’s about having intimate discussions with our customers and staying close to our community.”

As part of OKX’s goal to build the world’s most beloved crypto brand, the company is executing on an impactful calendar of events that will help deepen its relationships with a broad range of users and industry contributors.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.