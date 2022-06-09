Olam's Mobile App Adva, Designed by Moonraft, Wins iF Design Award

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonraft, the experience and innovation design arm of UST, announced that Adva, a mobile app it designed for Olam Group, has won an iF Design Award for its user interface. Out of almost 11,000 entries from 57 countries, Adva's innovative approach to carbon impact measurement through gamified experiences won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world.

Adva is an education and action-oriented app designed to create a global environmental movement through collective individual action. It helps people adjust their living habits to reduce their impact on carbon emissions through their daily activities and works toward a more carbon-neutral society. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Speaking on the win, Smitha Suryaprakash, President, Moonraft, said, "We are thrilled to receive this award from a renowned organization like iF Design. As the need to address climate change becomes more acute, digital experiences like Adva will play a huge role in educating and nudging users towards a healthy and sustainable lifestyle."

"We are delighted and proud to have our sustainable lifestyle app Adva recognized by iF for its intuitive user interface. Adva stems from Olam's independent incubator of start-up growth initiatives focusing on digital and sustainability. This award gives us renewed confidence in nurturing and growing exciting next-generation platforms at Adva as we seek to advance sustainability in business and in our lives," said Suresh Sundararajan, Chief Executive Officer, Olam Ventures, Olam Group.

More information about Moonraft's winning entry can be found in the 'Winners & Ranking' section

About Moonraft

Moonraft, the experience and innovation design arm of UST, delivers a differentiated and impactful experiences that drive business outcomes for global organisations. Our unique integrated approach brings together design, art and technology and ensures that the experience is relevant, personalized, and seamlessly connected across channels. Moonraft has been working successfully with clients across industries like banking, insurance, travel hospitality, telecom, automotive etc. as they embark to address the incredible speed at which consumers are demanding new experiences.

For more information, visit www.moonraft.com

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com .

About Olam Group

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed, and fibre to 20,900 customers worldwide. Our value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing, and distribution operations, as well as a global network of farmers.

Through our purpose to 'Re-imagine Global Agriculture and Food Systems', Olam Group aims to address the many challenges involved in meeting the needs of a growing global population, while achieving positive impact for farming communities, our planet and all our stakeholders.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam Group currently ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalisation on SGX-ST.

Since June 2020, Olam Group has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global sustainable investment index series developed by FTSE Russell, following a rigorous assessment of Olam's supply chain activities, impact on the environment and governance transparency. The FTSE4Good Index Series identifies companies that demonstrate strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and is used by a variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication, and service design, architecture, and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

