Olay celebrates fearless healthcare frontliners with USD $1.9 million donation as part of a new campaign

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare brand, Olay, announced today the launch of a new appreciation campaign for healthcare workers in Singapore as they continue in the battle against COVID-19. As part of the campaign, it has donated USD $1.9 million worth of Olay products to healthcare workers from SingHealth. The donation is a gesture of thanks and appreciation from Olay for the hard work and dedication shown by frontline healthcare workers.



With the pandemic continuing, Olay reached out to SingHealth, the largest public healthcare network of hospitals, national specialty centres, community hospitals, and polyclinics for the donation. As a salute to the 42,000 healthcare professionals who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus, Olay is donating 42,000 pieces of skincare products worth USD $1.9 million. In line with P&G's commitment to be a force for good, the donation is a continuation of P&G's strong contribution to the community since the start of the pandemic.

"The strict protocol of wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is of paramount importance to mitigate the spread of the virus and to keep healthcare workers safe. However, the constant wearing of masks and PPE can leave skin feeling rough, dry, and sore which, in turn, causes discomfort. Olay hopes to provide some relief to our healthcare frontliners through the donation of Olay products. This is our way of recognizing our fearless healthcare workers for their continued efforts throughout this pandemic," said Tim Krause, Senior Vice President, Global Skin & Personal Care, Procter & Gamble (P&G).

"COVID-19 has posed unprecedented challenges over the last two years and the battle continues. Across the SingHealth family, many colleagues, especially those in the frontlines, have gone beyond their call of duty and made personal sacrifices in their commitment to care for patients and Singaporeans during the pandemic. We are grateful for Olay's generous gesture of support and appreciation towards our healthcare professionals. These gifts will be a nice treat for them, and for frontliners, these gifts will, hopefully, bring some relief to any discomfort they may feel from long hours of wearing masks and PPE when caring for patients," said Prof Fong Kok Yong, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (Medical and Clinical Services), SingHealth.

The brand will also be asking consumers to nominate healthcare frontliners in their lives, who they believe deserve to be celebrated as well. Through a social media campaign that will take place from mid-December 2021 onwards on Olay's Facebook and Instagram pages, the brand will verify the nomination and send care packages to selected healthcare workers. Details about the nomination mechanics and the campaign hashtag will be released closer to the date.

Celebrating Fearless Frontliners

Olay has also launched a new film paying tribute to the fearlessness of those working on the healthcare frontlines amidst the pandemic. The film looks at the ongoing battle healthcare frontliners still face every day and the toll it has taken on them since the start. While the world anticipates reopening and resumption of normal life, healthcare workers are still in the thick of it as subsequent waves of infection continue to hit.

The film showcases the perseverance of healthcare workers despite the personal sacrifices with their tireless efforts to care for and help patients recover. With the use of cinematic and real-life footage, the film depicts healthcare workers in a variety of situations as well as their physical and emotional state of mind such as loneliness, exhaustion, and intense pressure. The film also flags the many fears that they face – from the fear of not having enough beds, to the fear of bringing the virus home to their families.

As the film continues, it highlights the juxtaposition of fatigue and fear with the courage and resilience to continue. The film celebrates how despite facing so many fears daily, healthcare frontline workers remain steadfast. It also underlines how they demonstrate fearless sacrifice and dedication, for the responsibility they feel for society as well as for their families and friends.

Olay remains committed to our frontline heroes, believing that we should celebrate our brave workers as much now as we did at the start of COVID-19. The film serves as a reminder of their unrelenting efforts to protect society and the integral role they play in our healthcare system.

About Olay

Olay is a worldwide leader in skincare and has been trusted by women for over 65 years. Olay continues to hold to the philosophy it was founded on: to maintain a deep understanding of women's changing needs and offer products backed by superior science that meets those needs. Female consumers have come to expect this superior product performance from Olay, as it brings healthy looking, beautiful skin to more than 80 million women on five continents.

About Procter & Gamble:

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.