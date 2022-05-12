OldTown White Coffee Wins Praise for Comprehensive New Global Animal Welfare Policy

About Lever Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 May 2022 - OldTown White Coffee, one of Malaysia's largest kopitiam restaurant chains, won praise today from international NGO Lever Foundation for its comprehensive new farm animal welfare policy. The new policy —issued by OldTown's Dutch parent company JDE Peet's—will, among other things, require egg suppliers to use cage-free production methods; require fish suppliers to avoid high stocking densities, use less-cruel slaughter practices, and regularly monitor for water quality and disease; require chicken suppliers to adhere to Global Animal Partnership animal welfare standards on stocking density, enrichment and litter; and require beef suppliers to prohibit tail docking and castration without painkillers and provide sufficient enrichment and litter. The new policy will apply to all of OldTown's over 230 restaurant locations, locally as well as in Singapore, Indonesia and China."Like our customers, JDE Peet's is concerned with the welfare of farm animals used in the group's supply chain and is committed to improving farm animal welfare across our global supply chains," JDE Peet's announced in its updated policy. "We require our direct suppliers of ingredients from animal origin to engage in continuous improvement to promote better standards in quality, safety and animal welfare respecting the Five Freedoms.""We applaud this excellent new animal welfare policy which will reduce the suffering of egg-laying hens, fish, chickens, and other animals throughout OldTown White Coffee's supply chain," said Vilosha Sivaraman, Sustainability Program Manager at Lever Foundation, which worked closely with the brand's parent company JDE Peet's on drafting the new global policy. "We hope more leading food companies will follow OldTown White Coffee's example in addressing farm animal welfare across their operations, including through a shift to cage-free eggs." A study conducted by researchers at the Department of Agribusiness at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) found that 86% of consumers prefer to purchase "green" foods—more healthy, sustainable, safe and humane food products—and 91% believe such foods must prevent unnecessary animal suffering. Another study , published in the international academic journal, found Malaysian consumers strongly support greater farm animal welfare protection.

Lever Foundation is a global NGO that works with leading food companies in Malaysia and across the region to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.



