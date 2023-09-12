Oliva Gibbs Continues Growth – Opens Office in Midland

Oliva Gibbs is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Midland. The new office is located at 223 West Wall Street, Suite 299, Midland, TX 79701.

This additional location in Texas is a strategic move that underscores Oliva Gibbs’ commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients operating in West Texas. The Permian Basin is one of the most active oil and gas basins in the world, and it presents immense opportunities and unique challenges for upstream energy industry participants with interests in that region.

The new office will be led by Senior Counsel and Director of Client Relations, Chuck Lundeen, who has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

“The opening of our Midland office is a significant milestone in the firm’s journey,” said Chuck. “Oliva Gibbs has been actively representing clients in connection with Permian Basin matters for years. A key value of the firm is fanatical client service, and we really felt that having a physical office in Midland would best serve companies invested in this market. It’s also a vibrant and thriving area so there’s just a great energy around the office here,” he added.

“The firm is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2023 and I cannot think of a better way to mark that milestone than with the opening of an office in one of the most active oil and gas regions in the world,” said Managing Partner, Zack Oliva. “We continue to focus on strategic growth that adds value to how we serve clients while also providing new opportunities for our attorneys across the firm. The Midland location positively impacts both of those areas – it’s an incredibly exciting expansion,” he said.

About the Firm

Oliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on complex title matters; oil, gas, and mineral transactions; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit www.oglawyers.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Marketing

Email: Send Email

Organization: Oliva Gibbs LLP

Website: https://oglawyers.com/



