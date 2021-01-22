Olivia Newton-John & Daughter Chloe Lattanzi to Release “Window in the Wall” – an Anthem to Unify & Heal - on Greenhill Records Friday, January 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four-time Grammy Award-winner Olivia Newton-John and her daughter, singer/songwriter Chloe Lattanzi will release their new duet, “Window in the Wall,” an anthem aimed to unify and heal during these unprecedented times in the world, on Green Hill Productions a subsidiary of Primary Wave, Friday, January 22, 2021.



“I’ve always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe,” says Newton-John. “The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!”

Produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, “Window in the Wall” is not the first time this mother/daughter team has hit the recording studio. Their debut single, “You Have to Believe,” a remake of Newton-John’s #1 single “Magic” from Xanadu, with additional lyrics by Lattanzi, was released in 2015 and reached #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Play Chart.

“There is always something special about singing with my daughter,” adds Newton-John. “She not only has a gorgeous voice, she’s an amazing musician with tremendous instincts as a singer.”

As the world is in the midst of so much chaos and turbulence, Newton-John and Lattanzi really connected with the song and its message of hope, love and understanding:

Has this world forgotten how to love?

Are we blinded by the hate we let inside?

No one giving in or giving up

The lines are drawn and there’s no compromise

This isn’t who we are

It’s time for us to start…

Looking for a window in the wall

Maybe we can see the other side

And find we’re not so different after all

Looking for a window in the wall

“When my mom played the song for me I knew I wanted to record it, not only because it was with my mom but, I felt the lyrics and message might help people see things from another perspective,” says Lattanzi. “We are all part of the same human race and if we listen to each other, respect each other and love each other - for both our likenesses and our differences - we might just understand each other a lot more.”

“Olivia and Chloe do a masterful job in delivering this special song with a genuine sincerity,” says Blake Davis, General Manager of Green Hill Productions. “I think it will not only strike a chord with Olivia and Chloe fans but touch a wide array of people who need to hear a message like this right now.”

Written by Tom Paden, Eddie Kilgallon and Tajci Cameron, “Window in the Wall,” will be available on Green Hill Productions, Friday, January 22, 2021, on all digital music platforms. For additional information, follow Olivia and Chloe on social media:

Video link: https://lnk.to/WindowInTheWall

Olivia Newton-John

Instagram: TheRealONJ

Twitter: @OliviaNJ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/olivianewtonjohn

Chloe Lattanzi

Instagram: @ChloeLattanziOfficial

Twitter: @ChloeLattanzi



Contact:

Dawn Kamerling

The Press House

646-322-4903

dawn@thepresshouse.com

About Green Hill:

Green Hill Productions, a subsidiary of Primary Wave Music, is a boutique record label currently celebrating 25 years of creating top-quality lifestyle music for every mood. With over 500 titles in its diverse catalog, Green Hill covers an amazing variety of genres and targeted themes including jazz, New Age, Celtic, Christmas, chillout, bluegrass, Cajun, easy listening, nature, piano, romance, relaxation, oldies, beach, western, world, patriotic, big band, classic crooners, and many others. In addition, Green Hill produces recordings on such performers as David Arkenstone, Beegie Adair, Jim Brickman, Jack Jezzro, Luke McMaster, and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd12e30-a6cd-4fb5-a3fa-1166a1121252



