Olivia from Paradox Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

Solution offers clients additional security for conversational recruiting software, improved cloud quality and results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox announced today that its Olivia solution is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP® Store . SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises and are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"Our partnership with SAP has always been about working together to help clients solve their biggest recruiting challenges," said Aaron Matos, Founder and CEO, Paradox. "Through our SAP partnership, we've been able to amplify our reach across a global client base. Achieving SAP endorsed app status is a testament to our longstanding partnership with SAP to provide clients with a fast, streamlined, mobile-first experience for candidates, hiring managers, and talent acquisition teams."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.

In early 2019 Paradox's AI assistant, Olivia , was accepted into the elite SAP.iO Foundries program in San Francisco, part of SAP's global network of top-tier startup accelerators. Soon after, Olivia became available for digital purchase on SAP Store and Paradox joined the SAP PartnerEdge® program to integrate with SAP solutions in a faster, more connected way to support businesses using SAP SuccessFactors® solutions. Paradox's solution quickly progressed through SAP's partner solution progression path from validated to spotlight app status. Today, Olivia is the only digital recruiting assistant on SAP Store using AI/machine learning (ML) empowered natural language processing to support communications in SMS text, live chat and email.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise. We applaud Paradox on achieving endorsed app status for its conversational recruiting software," said Lori McNally, Global VP SAP SuccessFactors Business Development & Ecosystem at SAP. "Partners like Paradox are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."

Global employers that implement Olivia to enhance the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution can elevate the applicant and candidate experience with personalized, timely communications to sustain engagement. Olivia's intelligence communicates uniquely to candidates in various stages of the application process including passive candidates that might not be ready to apply. Olivia directly assists active applicants to auto-progress through a typical application workflow creating applicant and candidate efficiencies which can be very strategic in high-volume hiring scenarios. Olivia's simple, conversational experiences are supported in more than 100 languages across the web, text messaging and messaging apps.

"Olivia has been an incredible enhancement to our SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting platform," says Gui Neves, Talent Acquisition Global Transformation Lead at Nestle. "Our ability to engage with candidates across 47 countries in 18 different languages 24/7 has been critical to achieving our hiring goals. We look forward to our continued partnership and success with SAP and Paradox."

With companies continuing to face significant hiring challenges into 2022, Paradox expects the partnership with SAP will continue to be critical as more clients discover how Olivia can help improve the candidate recruitment experience and automate recruiting work to reduce time-to-hire. SAP's endorsement adds to a year of significant achievements for Paradox, including its Experience Assistant being named Top Product of 2021 by Human Resources Executive; acquiring Traitify — the world's fastest, mobile-first assessment platform; debuting on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and being named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers .

Olivia is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Paradox

Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — screening candidates, scheduling interviews, and more through fast, mobile-first interactions.

The Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, Nestle, CVS Health, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best Product of 2019 and 2021, and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as a Forbes Top Startup Employer. In late 2021, the company was ranked the fastest growing company in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500 in 2021. To learn more about Paradox, visit www.paradox.ai. To explore career opportunities, visit careers.paradox.ai.

