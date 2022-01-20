Olympic Council of Asia and Tencent Reach Strategic Cooperation for Esports Development

Asian Electronic Sports Development Conference and MOU Signing Ceremony End on a High Note

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) held Asian Electronic Sports Development Conference and MOU Signing Ceremony themed "Blooming in Asia" on January 20, 2022, to promote the development of the esports industry in Asia.

OCA Director General Mr. Husain A H Z AI-Musallam, AESF President Mr. Kenneth Fok, Tencent Senior Vice President Mr. Steven Ma, AESF Director General Mr. Sebastian Lau, AESF COO Mr. Steve Kim and Tencent Games Vice President and Tencent E-Sports General Manager Mr. Mars Hou attended the online meeting.

The guests had an in-depth exchange of views on topics such as "the future development of sports and esports in Asia" and "promoting the development of sports in Asia." They also announced the strategic cooperation between OCA and Tencent, and between AESF and Tencent E-sports, as well as the plans for the Road to Asian Games (RDAG).

Mr. Husain, Director General of OCA said the organization is delighted to build up a strategic cooperation with Tencent. He expressed his hope that Tencent's technology and innovation will help the OCA and the AESF to bring in new possibilities for the esports industry in Asia.

Mr. Steven Ma, Senior Vice President of Tencent, mentioned that Tencent will continue to support the OCA in promoting the development of sports and esports in Asia for a long time to come, and in the preparation and facilitation of esports in the upcoming 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. He promised that Tencent would work with Asian countries to jointly create an esports culture with Asian characteristics and promote the prosperity and development of the esports industry in Asia and around the world.

After signing the agreement, the two sides discussed positive values that the esports bring, and standardized development of the esports industry in Asia.

Mr. Kenneth Fok, President of Asian Electronic Sports Federation, shared information on the RDAG – the official Asia-wide esports event jointly launched by the OCA and AESF, and announced its extensive contribution to the esports programs Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.In the future, AESF will be to conduct further cooperation with Tencent E-sports from international events, culture, talents, and joint promotion of the overall development of esports in Asia.

Mr. Mars Hou, Vice President of Tencent Games, General Manager of Tencent esports, saying that Tencent E-sports will spare no effort to assist AESF by actively sharing mature event organization experience, providing education for players and practitioners, jointly promoting the exchanges of competitive sports in Asia, as well as cultural exchanges among different nationalities and regions.

Afterwards, Mr. Steve Kim, AESF Chief Operations Officer and Mr. Sebastian Lau, AESF Director General, shared information on the RDAG campaign, highlighted that this will be the start of setting a standardized system for esports events in Asia, and that the RDAG will serve as a new platform to learn, share, and exchange for the stakeholders.