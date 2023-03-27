Olympic Gold Medalist Marty Nothstein Launches Scholarship Program to Support Student Athletes

Allentown Olympian Marty Nothstein Gives Back To Student Athletes

The Marty Nothstein Scholarship, created by Olympic Gold medalist Marty Nothstein, is now accepting applications from current student-athletes at universities in the United States and high school student-athletes who are planning to pursue a college degree. The scholarship, available through the website https://martynothsteinscholarship.com/, is designed to support the academic and athletic pursuits of student-athletes.

The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay competition. The winner will be chosen based on a creative essay of no more than 1,000 words that answers the following prompt: “Describe a challenge that student-athletes face and propose a new business idea that would benefit the well-being or success of student-athletes in that area.” The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000, and the deadline to apply is October 15, 2023. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on November 15, 2023.

Marty Nothstein, the creator of the scholarship, is an Olympic Gold medalist. He is passionate about supporting student-athletes and helping them to succeed both on and off the field. “I know firsthand the challenges that student-athletes face, and I want to do what I can to support them in their academic and athletic pursuits,” said Nothstein. “I created this scholarship to help student-athletes overcome some of the financial barriers that can prevent them from achieving their goals.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be current student-athletes at universities in the United States or high school student-athletes who are planning to pursue a college degree. They must also submit an essay of no more than 1,000 words that addresses the essay question provided. The question asks applicants to describe a challenge that student-athletes face and propose a new business idea that would benefit the well-being or success of student-athletes in that area. This prompt was chosen to encourage applicants to think creatively about how they can improve the lives of student-athletes. “We want to hear from student-athletes who have innovative ideas for supporting their peers,” said Nothstein. “We believe that student-athletes are uniquely positioned to understand the challenges of their peers and come up with creative solutions to those challenges.”

The Marty Nothstein Scholarship is a unique opportunity for student-athletes to receive financial support while also sharing their ideas for improving the lives of their peers. Interested applicants can learn more about the scholarship and apply through the official Marty Nothstein Scholarship Website.

About Marty Nothstein:

Marty Nothstein is a an Olympian who is both a gold and silver medalist. He is also a successful business leader, entrepreneur, conservationist and a dedicated advocate for student-athletes. He created the Marty Nothstein Scholarship to support student-athletes in their academic and athletic pursuits.

