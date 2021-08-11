The Olympic Happiness NFT Sold to Cambodian Royal Family on BOAX NFT Marketplace

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOAX NFT Marketplace (https://nft.boax.io) is proud to announce the successful sale of its first Olympic themed NFT artwork "Olympic Happiness" to HRH Prince Narithipong Norodom of the Kingdom of Cambodia for US$16,000, to salute the triumph of unity and togetherness at the 2020 Olympic Games, in the face of the Covid pandemic, which ended on 8 August.



Upper: Post-auction interview of Mr. Ian Wen, Founder of BOAX NFT Marketplace, Dr. Man-Kit Lam, Internationally renowned artist and Prince Narithipong Norodom of the Kingdom of Cambodia; Lower: Left: Dr. Man-Kit Lam, Internationally renowned artist; Middle: Mr. Ian Wen, Founder of BOAX NFT Marketplace; Right: Prince Narithipong Norodom of the Kingdom of Cambodia

The "Olympic Happiness" NFT is jointly created by internationally renowned artist Dr. Man-Kit Lam Dominic, and the founder of BOAX NFT Marketplace Mr. Ian Wen, to celebrate the mission of the Olympic Spirit which is grouped under 7 Olympic values: friendship, excellence, respect, courage, determination, inspiration and equality. The Chinese character "happiness" under the 5 rings which digitally dances into a dove signifies the artists' yearning for peace and joy for humankind.

The bidding for the "Olympic Happiness" NFT on BOAX NFT Marketplace started on 23 July, coinciding with the Grand Opening of the Olympic Games. The highest bid of US$16,000 was placed on 8 August by HRH Prince Narithipong Norodom, grandson of HRM King Sihanouk Norodom of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

"The very rapid development of NFT market is one of the biggest events in the Financial Technology space. I am a strong believer in FinTech and its capacity in changing everyone's financial life. I'm also highly impressed by Dr. Lam's remarkable achievements in arts and science, and how he intellectually combines his distinctive talents in diverse subjects. It's an honour for me to own his first Olympic NFT at this special time, not only to show my belief in the Olympic spirit, but also to show our commitment in facilitating the development of FinTech industry in Cambodia." HRH Prince Narithiporn Norodom said in a joint interview on 9 August with Dr. Lam and Mr. Ian Wen following the auction.

Dr. Lam said: "I'm thrilled that my very first Olympic NFT goes to Prince Nari, which signifies the flourishing of NFT market. It has been an exciting first experience working with Mr. Ian Wen and his team to reinterpret my earlier arts in the format of NFT. I thank BOAX NFT Marketplace for the opportunity to be their first 'Master Artist' and being so diligent and effective in bringing my visions to life."

Mr. Ian Wen, the founder of BOAX NFT Marketplace and the Chairman of BOA Financial Group, said: "We are excited about the performance of BOAX during its soft-launch period. The Olympic Happiness NFT is a great start. Currently we have Dr.Lam's 'Enchanted Time & Space' collection on auction. Soon we will release the other series that I collaborated with Dr. Lam with a theme of Chinese Philosophy, as well as our own series of iconic NFT figures. Being one of the first NFT marketplaces based in Asia, Chinese culture is the most important feature that will be reflected in our NFTs offerings. In addition, leveraging on BOA Financial Group's fintech ecosystem and our network with ancient Chinese collectibles and arts collectors, BOAX NFT Marketplace is exploring innovative art financing solutions enabled by the blockchain technology with financial institutions. I believe BOAX's uniqueness will position us as a strong player in the digital asset space."

"Through NFTs, we are witnessing the convergence of the incredible dynamics of digital assets trading and the traditional art world, whereby BOAX NFT Marketplace aspires to provide financial solutions for rare collectible artwork created by influential artists with strong impact as unique digital assets on blockchain," Mr. Ian Wen further commented.

BOAX NFT Marketplace serves to facilitate the most influential speakers in this circle and beyond to unite and make positive social impact through the sharing of art in the digital form, connecting the younger, tech-savvy generation to the master artists and their masterpieces.

Related Links :

https://nft.boax.io