OMD NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report for Fourth Consecutive Edition

Ranked #1 in three regions and eight countries, and with North America's best digital, data and content resources, OMD "confirms its leadership" among global media agency networks

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, maintaining a significant lead over the second ranked agency. This marks the fourth consecutive edition over the past two years in which OMD had topped the Diagnostics report, leading RECMA to state that the agency has "confirmed its leadership" among global media agency networks.



Source: RECMA Diagnostics Report October 2022

The diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of 700 agencies in 47 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs - including expertise in digital channels, content, data and analytics, and international markets - the report offers a marketing index that goes beyond quantitative metrics such as activity volume or financial results. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically and by the following categories: Strong Leader, Top Player, Challengers, Mid-Size Players, Mutating Players, and Emerging Players.

A breakdown of the global ranking shows OMD owning the number one positions in EMEA, the Nordics and Central East Europe regions; and eight markets including Australia, Denmark, Greece, New Zealand, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey & UK.

In North America, OMD is ranked #1 for its data, digital and content resources; while globally, OMD earned the two highest category rankings across more than half of the markets evaluated in the report. Overall, its performance reflects the talent, tools and technology that has helped OMD clients protect, transform, and grow their business amid ongoing marketplace volatility driven by both the lingering impact of the pandemic; rapid changes in the commerce landscape; privacy, measurement, and identity challenges; and increasing global economic disruption.

"This report affirms that OMD is delivering on our three defining ambitions: being our clients most trusted transformation partner, leading the market in digital, data and tech, and attracting and retaining the world's best talent," says OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas. "Simply stated, OMD is the agency best able to help brands move forward and move fast into a new era of opportunity."

Recent months have provided ample evidence supporting Manas' claims, including OMD being ranked the world's most effective media agency – for the 10th consecutive time - by the Effie Effectiveness Index ; solidifying its position as the leader in consumer attention with the launch of a planning tool that operationalizes attention metrics in investment decisioning; and earning Media Network of the Year at the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival.

In addition to its top performance ranking, OMD is also #1 in RECMA's Overall Activity Volume ranking, with $36.7 billion and almost 10% of industry shares; and topped tops RECMA's Compitches annual report as the leading Global Network in 2021".

About OMD

OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is the world's largest media network, with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries. As the world grows with opportunities, the key is reacting to them, by making better decisions, faster - combining innovation, creativity, empathy, and evidence to deliver better business outcomes. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2020 and 2019, OMD is ranked the best performing global media network overall according to RECMA; the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index; and was named Media Network of the Year at the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival.