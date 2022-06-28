OME Health, a UK-based DIGITAL health company, announces the launch of a novel health and nutrition coaching platform on the heels of a new funding round

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OME Health recently closed a new funding round led by Gen-tech Investments, with the participation of global pharmaceutical company Bayer AG, leading athletics company ASICS Ltd., and existing investors. The company also launched a B2B nutrition and health coaching platform to help health professionals manage and scale their practices.

OME Health has used its recent collaborations with Manulife, ASICS, Bayer, and multiple high-profile research institutions to bring a number of innovations to the market. The platform enables health professionals to automate large parts of their workflow and access supplements and biological testing marketplaces. Practitioners can recommend tests to their clients and use the OME platform's algorithms to automatically interpret generated multi-omics and digital health data to deliver personalised nutrition and lifestyle recommendations, meal plans, and other engaging content via consumer apps.

"I am very excited about OME's focus on empowering health coaches to support more clients with significantly improved engagement levels, which ultimately leads to superior health outcomes for people looking to improve their nutrition or achieve other health goals." says Aidas Pranculis, co-founder and CEO, who took over the CEO role from Karolis Rosickas in November 2020. "With the backing of our new strategic investors and partners, OME Health is well positioned to become a best-in-class platform for health coaching."

OME Health is currently preparing for a series A round with plans to continue growing in its core UK and EU markets and expand to the United States and select Asian markets.

Aidas Pranculis

Century Genomics Limited

+447518571555

hello@ome.health