OMG Hong Kong Uses IAS Automated Tag to Save Time by 80% for IKEA

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the world's leading global marketing and corporate communications company, today announced a case study on time saved for IKEA, one of the most well-known home furnishing brands in the world, by using IAS Automated Tag with Google.



IAS Automated Tag made it possible for OMG HK to cut tag wrapping from five minutes to one minute and get a campaign live quickly for IKEA.

Known for driving efficiencies on behalf of clients, OMG proved its ability to meet quick turnaround times from initial briefs to go-live for two recent campaigns. To accelerate, automate, and streamline the processes of getting campaigns live, OMG in Hong Kong (HK) partnered with IAS to activate its Automated Tag capability, the only automated tagging solution in Google Campaign Manager.

IAS Automated Tag with Google made it possible for OMG HK to cut tag wrapping from five minutes to one minute and get a campaign live quickly for IKEA. Additionally, it helped to bulk edit ad placements from 'monitoring' to 'blocking' and vice versa, thereby streamlining the process and driving operational efficiencies.

Gary Wong, OMG HK COO, said, "OMG is known for driving efficiencies and streamlining processes on behalf of its clients. To accelerate, automate, and streamline the traditionally time-consuming tag wrapping processes, OMG partnered with IAS to activate the Automated Tag solution in Google Campaign Manager for IKEA. Through this partnership, OMG gained time savings, efficiencies, and productivity for its client campaign and is very pleased with the campaign performance results."

Laura Quigley, SVP APAC at IAS, said, "Trafficking ads can be particularly time-consuming and subject to human error. Our Automated Tag capabilities have generated incredible efficiency for our partners, OMG HK and IKEA. With IAS's technology, our partners can reduce the time spent wrapping tags and focus on connecting with their audiences to drive campaign performance."

Download the case study to learn more about how IAS's Automated Tag helped OMG Hong Kong achieve success for IKEA.

