Omicron variant causing high levels of concern across Singapore, with majority expressing current measures are “just right”: Milieu Insight poll shows

87% of Singaporeans and residents have expressed that they are very or somewhat concerned about the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. More than half (56%) think the current measures in place are “just right”.

In response to the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, entry requirements into Singapore have been tightened, with all travellers required to take ART tests daily over seven days. Currently known to increase risk of re-infection, this variant has sparked concern all over the world, with countries similarly tightening border measures to curb widespread infection.

A poll from Milieu Insight, carried out on Tuesday, Dec 14th 2021, asked Singaporeans and residents about their concern levels of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and views on the current measures in place in Singapore.

Some of the results of the poll include:

• Concern levels of the Omicron variant are high, with 87% of respondents indicating that they are very or somewhat concerned

• More than half (56%) of respondents think that current measures are just right, and a smaller group (26%) think that current measures are somewhat or far too lax to tackle the new variant, with a skew towards 35-44 year olds (35%)

• Singaporeans and residents are largely still taking a wait-and-see approach - with the number of reported Omicron cases still low in the country, 56% of respondents think that safe distancing measures in the community do not have to be tightened until more is understood about it. 64% also believe that Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) should continue to operate.

• Among respondents with travel plans, 39% intend to stick to the same travel plans, while 19% will travel but have made changes to their plans, and 42% have decided to cancel their travel plans entirely

Commenting on the results of this poll, Milieu Insight’s CEO and Founder, Gerald Ang, said, “The Singapore government’s swift response to news of the Omicron variant, with nationwide booster shots rollout to updated border measures, have likely given reassurance to people in Singapore, as we prepare for the impact of this new variant. Singapore’s well-calibrated approach, signalling its readiness to act, is received positively with more than half in Singapore feeling that the current measures are just right. While Omicron cases remain relatively low in Singapore for now and the situation is still unfolding globally, Singaporeans are nevertheless concerned, and some are taking precautions by changing their travel plans. This shows that Singaporeans are reacting much faster to developments than before, and could signal that they are adapting to the new normal, where things will continue to change in coming months and years ahead.''

Information about this poll:

The poll was conducted by Milieu Insight, a consumer insight and analytics firm headquartered in Singapore. The poll was carried out online via Milieu’s proprietary online panel. It was carried out on Tuesday, December 14th, and included N=1,000 respondents who are representative of the Singapore adult population aged 16 and above. The margin of error is +/- 3% at a 95% confidence level.

