Omlt Simplifies the Breakfast Experience with Ready-to-Cook Omelet Pod Machine

Omlt, the revolutionary new omelet machine that uses pre-made omelet pods to deliver a delicious meal in under 10 minutes, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

The Omlt is a game-changer for breakfast enthusiasts, home cooks, and busy individuals seeking a convenient and delicious morning meal solution. It simplifies the omelet-making process, turning what was once a labor-intensive task into a hassle-free experience. By utilizing Omlt pods users can create a variety of gourmet omelets in just minutes, with no need for chopping, mixing, or flipping.

“I was living in New York, managing my startup accelerator. By that time, I had already launched more than a dozen companies, most of which failed, but a few became successful businesses. Full disclosure - I can't cook and have no desire to. Cooking is just not my thing. So, my wife used to prepare my breakfast,” says founder and CEO Andrew Komarovskii on the inspiration behind the project. “But eventually, she said, ‘Andrew, enough is enough. My morning schedule shouldn't revolve around your breakfast. From now on, you're on your own for breakfast.’ Thus, I began exploring different quick breakfast options.”

This journey towards an efficient breakfast cooking experience coupled with a passionate love of omelets led to the creation of the Omlt machine and Omlt pods. The Omlt is a sleek device with just one button that can cook pre-made Omlt pods. Omlt pods are raw, unprocessed, premium omelet mixes, frozen at production and packaged into attractive, food-grade pods that are stored in the freezer. In the morning, users simply take a pod from the freezer, pop it into the Omlt machine, push the button, and in less than 10 minutes can enjoy a steaming hot, made-from-scratch, delicious omelet ready-to-eat straight from the pod with no cleanup needed.

“I hope omelets are also high on your list of breakfast options. You are our ideal customer if you're single or have a partner, love omelets, prefer healthy and nutritious food, and, just like me, the last thing you want to do in the morning is cook,” adds Komarovskii. “Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or someone with a busy morning routine, the Omlt Works offers a convenient and delicious solution to kickstart your day with a perfect omelet.”

Omlt is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/omlt/omelet-machine-and-omelet-pods

About Omlt

Omlt Inc. is on a mission to make perfect omelets accessible in the comfort of your home with just the push of a button. After two years of experimentation, the company has introduced an elegant kitchen appliance along with a range of premium, raw, and frozen omelet pods. These pods can be transformed into flawless omelets in under 10 minutes. Think of it as the Nespresso for omelets.

For more information on Omlt please visit omlt.me

