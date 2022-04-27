Omnichat Raises 1.8 million USD in Pre-A Round Funding and Expands Business to Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichat, Hong Kong-based omni-channel chat commerce solution provider, has raised 1.8 million USD in Pre-A round funding and announced its business expansion plan to Southeast Asia.

Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past two consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ companies in Asia including Timberland , Lukfook Jewellery, Sa Sa, Tom Lee Music, Kipling, Logitech, Eu Yan Sang, etc. to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The funding will finance Omnichat to further expand the business to SEA markets. The first stop will be Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The company will scale its partnership network through collaborating with more SEA smart commerce platforms on solutions integration.

Omnichat facilitates companies to centralise customers' chats from different instant messaging channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, LINE and website live chat, etc. into a single platform for efficiency enhancement. It also comprises an OMO (online-merge-offline) sales sector which pairs with revenue tracking across online and offline channels, contributing the revenue recognition and multi-shop management of brands.

Alan Chan, Founder & CEO of Omnichat said, "We will also invest more capital to bolster technology and product development on our all-in-one messaging platform especially the remarketing and Chat & Buy features, realising our mission of converting visitors to customers through chat."

The company believes omni-channel retailing will be the megatrends as the spread of COVID-19 accelerated the pace of digitalisation globally. "Marketing automation through chatbots and integration of different touchpoints are becoming increasingly important to deliver a seamless shopping experience to consumers." Alan added.

Omnichat was the graduate of the Greater Southeast Asia accelerator programme AppWorks as well as Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP)'s incubation programme.

About Omnichat

Founded in 2017, Omnichat is an omni-channel chat commerce solution provider that centralises customers' conversations from WhatsApp Business Platform, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, LINE, WeChat and website live chat into a single platform to enhance efficiency.

Leveraging on our online-merge-offline(OMO) sales integration, marketing automation, chatbots as well as customer service platform, Omnichat is committed to empowering brands to deliver personalised shopping experience and drive smart retail transformation.

