OmniFoods Introduces OmniPork and OmniSeafood to Canada Embracing the plant-based dining trend with restaurant collaborations

Restaurant featuring OmniPork and OmniSeafood from June 2022





Vancouver:



● Mott 32



● Meet Restaurant



● Dirty Vegan Food Truck



● Kirin



● Do Chay



● Dinesty Dumpling House



● Sun Sui Wah



● Shanghai Wonderful



● Neptune Wonton Noodles



● Ryuu



● Old Bird Restaurant



● Yugo

Toronto:



● Yu Seafood



● Pai Toronto



● Gong Fu Bao



● Bring Me Some



● Lotus Saigon Toronto



● Mathilda's





Montreal:



● Umami







About OmniFoods

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Media OutReach - 17 June 2022 - The world's first 100% plant-based OmniPork, and the ground-breaking OmniSeafood, will launch at select restaurants in Canada this Canada Day (July 1st). The brand has taken Asia, the U.S. and the United Kingdom by storm due to OmniFoods 's mission of creating inclusive plant-based products with a focus on good taste. The brand's hero ground pork product is celebrated for its tenderness, juiciness, texture, versatility and sustainability. The OmniSeafood line has also been praised for its innovation. Both OmniPork and OmniSeafood product lines will be featured in a variety of creative, globally inspired dishes developed by restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto, before a retail launch slated for late this summer.Created in 2018, OmniPork allows chefs to curate an infinite variety of plant-based dishes and can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed or crumbled. Made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms and rice, OmniPork's products contain less saturated fat, less calories, and contains 0mg cholesterol* compared to animal-based pork products. The OmniSeafood was launched on World Oceans Day 2021. Featuring two iconic products, Omni Classic Fillet and Omni Golden Fillet, this product line is made with a proprietary blend of non-GMO soy, pea, rice, and non-GMO expeller-pressed canola oil. Omni Classic Fillet and Omni Golden Fillet is also low in saturated fat, contains 0mg cholesterol*, free from trans fat and heavy metals, providing a healthier choice in the market. With indistinguishable taste and texture from real fish fillet, it can be easily incorporated into any dish.Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike can enjoy Asian-inspired dishes at a series of popular restaurants which will run from July 1st until further notice. Amongst many others, joining the plant-based dining scene are Chinese fine-dining restaurant, vegan comfort food expert, Vietnamese vegetarian restaurantauthentic Chinese restaurants, and. Deluxe restaurant, the Northern Thai cuisinewhich is famous for handcrafted steam buns, and vegan Vietnamese restaurantThe new dishes will feature, and the first plant-based non battered fish,. Both OmniPork products are 2021 Great Taste Awards winners; whereas the Omni Golden Fillet holds a 2022 Monde Selection Silver Award.*per 100g

Owned by Green Monday Holdings , OmniFoods' range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world's top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, McDonald's Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express.



