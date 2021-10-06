OmniMeat partners with 20 food service partners bringing Omnilicious dishes to over 150 outlets

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - OmniFoods, Asia's leading plant-based meat brand, collaborates with 20 restaurant brands including renowned chains Au Bon Pain , Sizzler and more in this year's Jae Festival, introducing their plant-based meat to crowd-favourite staples featuring Omni Luncheon and Omni Mince ranging from noodles to bagels in over 150 outlets across the city, bringing health and sustainability to the 9-day cleansing and beyond.









Joining them are well-loved restaurants including gourmet bakery cafe chain Au Bon Pain , grill aficionados Sizzler , the stylish Greyhound Cafe , authentic Mexican Sunrise Tacos , vegan maestro Veganerie , hip Thai restaurant EASY! Buddy , Lao Teng , Absolute Fitfood , Fitmeal Foods , IMPACT , @22 Restaurant, SC Park Hotel , Masu Maki & Sushi Bar , Origi , Bangkok City Diner, Passionfood BKK , Munch Box by Nidhi and Vistro . With over 150 outlets in the city and an extensive range of cuisines available, Omni dishes are just around the corner.

Curated from the award-winning plant-based meat Omni Mince and Omni Luncheon, the delectable new dishes include Omni Luncheon Bagel , Omni Laab Tod with Sticky Rice , Vegetarian Complicated Noodle , Chipotle Wonder Crunch , Omni Luncheon Pasta , Omni Luncheon Pad Kaprao and many more. Available throughout October, the plant-based delicacies are here to make this Jae Festival kinder and healthier.

Created in 2018, OmniMeat took Asia by storm with its tender, juicy texture, versatility and sustainability credentials. Available through supermarkets such as Tops, Foodland and Golden Place, OmniMeat's three varieties allow chefs to curate an infinite variety of plant-based dishes and can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed or crumbled. Made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms and rice, OmniMeat's products contain less saturated fat, less calories, and zero cholesterol compared to animal-based meat products.

About OmniFoods

Owned by Green Monday Holdings . OmniFoods' range of alternative protein products includes the OmniMeat series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world's top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, McDonald's Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express.





#OmniFoods