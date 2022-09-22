OMODA 5 Provides Leapfrog Experience Driven by Strong Power

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chery's first star product built with future technology as the carrier, OMODA 5 provides leapfrog experience for global users by virtue of strong power and high quality of achieving driving and riding safety.

In terms of power, OMODA adopts the 1.6TGDI engine with a maximum power of 145kW and a peak torque of 290N·m, which realizes the 0-100km acceleration of only 7.8s. Besides, the engine has been greatly upgraded in terms of intake tumble optimization, thermal management system, structure design and lightweight.

Among them, Chery's latest iHEC combustion system is equipped with a high-intensity tumble intake system, achieving intelligent clean combustion through 200bar of high-pressure GDI and 90mj of high-energy ignition technology, with a thermal efficiency of 37.1%. In terms of engine structure, the innovative concave piston design improves and optimizes the intake energy to realize rapid combustion. The Masking combustion chamber, with a 180° ring on one side of the air port, increases the internal energy of the intake air by 50%, thus effectively increasing the tumble intensity of the low lift intake air, improving the tumble ratio, speeding up the combustion, and significantly enhancing the low-speed and acceleration power performance of the engine.

As a global vehicle developed for global users, OMODA has been tested according to global standards for many times to fully meet the standards and regulations worldwide. Taking the test standards for collision safety as an example, OMODA attaches great importance to the personal safety of users. In order to protect the travel safety of users, OMODA achieves a application proportion of high-strength steel, ultra-high strength steel, thermo-forming steel (with a maximum strength of 1500MPa), and aluminum alloy of 78%, 10.71%, 7.62%, and 1.46% respectively.

Thanks to the global quality driven by Chery's strong power, OMODA boasts comprehensively superior product strength, thus catering to global fashionable users. It chases personality, pursues passion, and explores the charm of intelligent technology together with global young urban elites.