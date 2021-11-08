OMRON Invests in Taiwan's Collaborative Robot Company Techman Robot Inc.

- Robotic technology where humans and machines work together, offering a solution to labor shortages

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto; President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement for a capital investment in Techman Robot, Inc., (HQ: Taoyuan, Taiwan; Chairman: Dr. Shi-Chi Ho; hereinafter referred to as "Techman") the world's second-largest collaborative robot brand that work with people at manufacturing sites. OMRON will hold a stake of approximately 10% in Techman. The investment is expected to be completed by December 2021.

In recent years, the need for automation to mitigate labor shortages in the manufacturing sector has become a social issue. In addition, COVID-19 has posed new risks for workers working in close proximity. Under these circumstances, there is a growing demand for collaborative robots that can safely work side by side with humans at manufacturing sites without safety barriers and can flexibly handle multiple tasks. At the same time, in order to accelerate coexistence and coordination between humans and machines, both safety and productivity must be assured.

In 2018, OMRON entered into a strategic alliance with Techman to meet the increasing automation needs generated by labor shortages. Since then, Techman's "TM series" collaborative robots have been sold as a co-branded product globally through OMRON's distribution network. OMRON and Techman have also jointly developed the "Mobile Manipulator," a mobile work robot that combines OMRON's mobile robot and the "TM series," to enable manufacturing sites where humans and machines collaborate. Through this investment in Techman, OMRON aims to jointly develop innovative robot solutions that combine OMRON factory automation equipment with Techman's collaborative robots, ensuring both safety and productivity and offering a solution to the issue of labor shortages at manufacturing sites.

Junta Tsujinaga, Company President of Industrial Automation Business Company, commented on the investment to strengthen the OMRON-Techman alliance as follows:

"The environment surrounding the manufacturing industry is changing significantly. Anticipating these changes, since 2016 OMRON has pursued advanced manufacturing with the unique value-generation concept "innovative-Automation" to resolve issues that manufacturing sites face."

"We have focused on robot technology and market development since it acquired industrial robot maker Adept Technology Co., Ltd. in 2015. In 2018, we added Techman's collaborative robots to our product lineup. The strengthening our alliance with Techman at this time further pushes the evolution of collaboration between humans and machines in manufacturing."

"By strengthening collaborative robots, OMRON aims to create manufacturing sites where humans and machines collaborate and solving the issue of labor shortages. By utilizing automation technology cultivated in manufacturing sites, we will also actively pursue creating automation to address labor shortages beyond the manufacturing sector in the primary and tertiary sectors as well."

Dr. Shi-Chi Ho, the chairman of Techman Robot said, "Techman Robot has penetrated the global market and successfully become the world's second-largest collaborative robot company since 2018. Under the alliance, Techman collaborative Robot has enhanced the reputation all over the world with OMRON, which helps achieve our company's mission of improving the lives of humans through innovation. We aim to close the gap for every business and create smart factory solutions for human-machine collaboration. We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with OMRON through this collaboration, which is a significant opportunity for both companies, addressing the fast-growing gap in the market for the demanding need for smart manufacturing. We believe our partnership will open new innovative doors into the future. OMRON & Techman Robot will together deliver a highly flexible and scalable collaborative robot solution, assisting customers to easily and fully integrate collaborative robotics into smart manufacturing."

By strengthening its robotics business, OMRON aims to enable the creation of manufacturing sites that accelerate the realization of our "innovative-Automation" concept, benefitting our customers and enriching people's lives around the world.

About innovative-Automation

OMRON has developed a manufacturing innovation concept, called "innovative-Automation". With this concept, OMRON is currently committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites through three key innovations, or three "i"s. Through these innovations in the area of automation, OMRON aims to enable significant productivity improvements in manufacturing sites in order to achieve high-value-added manufacturing. With the first "i," "integrated" (control evolution), OMRON seeks to advance automated control technology so that virtually any operator, even an inexperienced operators, can effortlessly perform work that previously required the expert skills of experienced workers. With the second "i," "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), OMRON seeks to develop constantly evolving equipment and production lines. By adopting a wide range of control devices and artificial intelligence (AI), machines can learn through experience and maintain themselves in optimal condition. For the third "i," "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines), OMRON pursues the development of a new harmonious relationship between human operators and machines; as they work together in the same workspace, machines will be able to assist human operators by recognizing human thoughts and behavior in a way that only OMRON, a specialist control equipment manufacturer who knows production floors inside and out, can realize.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 30,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. In the field of industrial automation, OMRON supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technology and products, as well as extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society. For more information, visit OMRON's company website at https://www.omron.com/global/en/.

About Techman Robot Inc.

Founded in 2015, Techman Robot is the only Taiwanese brand and manufacturer of collaborative robots. With more than 100 dealers in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, we offer products and services to the market including collaborative robots with built-in vision, intelligent factory management software, and application solutions. Within three years of launching our products, Techman has become the world's second-largest maker of collaborative robots. For details, please see https://www.tm-robot.com/en/.

