OnCall Group Australia is empowering independence by offering comprehensive in-home care solutions for individuals with disabilities

Reshaping the landscape of in-home care, OnCall Group Australia embraces a philosophy that underscores the profound impact of personalised support on the independence and wellbeing of individuals with disabilities.

—

At the heart of OnCall Group Australia’s mission is a commitment to empowering independence and delivering peace of mind to clients through a range of disability support services in Victoria, QLD, NSW and SA. Prioritising easy day-to-day living, the NDIS registered provider understands that wellbeing is about having the right supports in place.

Dedicated to creating a personalised and supportive environment, OnCall Group Australia takes the time to understand the unique needs of individuals and their families. From daily tasks to home management, medicine, nutrition and social activities, the organisation collaborates with clients to develop a tailored support strategy, offering peace of mind and fostering independence.

The spectrum of in-home support services provided by OnCall Group Australia includes compassionate and individualised personal care designed to enhance independence and wellbeing for individuals with disabilities. The team also takes charge of meal planning, grocery shopping and cooking, ensuring nutritious meals that align with unique dietary requirements. Real-time end-to-end medication management, utilising innovative technologies, is a testament to the organisation’s commitment to safety and quality.

Beyond daily care, OnCall Group Australia extends its support to essential tasks such as shopping, administrative responsibilities and general household duties. The latter includes assistance with household maintenance, cleaning, laundry and even pet care, reflecting a holistic approach to in-home care in QLD, Victoria, NSW and SA.

Underpinning this commitment is OnCall Group Australia’s robust clinical framework, operating 24/7 to prioritise health and welfare. Adhering to audited quality standards and leveraging cutting-edge training and revolutionary technologies, OnCall Group Australia stands at the forefront of disability services in QLD and beyond.

Leadership, partnership, innovation and technology form the cornerstones of OnCall Group Australia’s approach. A continuous improvement mindset guides their actions, with sustainability considerations influencing every decision. Transparency, data accuracy and information sharing are deeply valued, fostering an environment where individuals and their families can confidently navigate the path to independence.

To learn more and to enquire about services as well as supported independent living vacancies in Victoria and QLD, contact OnCall Group Australia.

About Us: Committed to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusivity, OnCall Group Australia breaks down barriers to empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives through exceptional care and accommodation. With a workforce of over 2,000 support professionals guided by a culture of empowerment, the organisation is devoted to improving lives and providing enriching experiences.

Contact Info:

Name: OnCall Group Australia

Email: Send Email

Organization: OnCall Group Australia

Website: https://www.oncall.com.au/



Release ID: 89116381

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.