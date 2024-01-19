ONCALL Group Australia makes every moment count with inclusive support

Founded over 30 years ago, ONCALL Group Australia is committed to breaking down barriers, empowering lives and delivering superior in-home care across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

—

Bringing ease and expertise to the forefront, ONCALL Group Australia is redefining the landscape of disability services across QLD, NSW, Victoria and South Australia. With a commitment to making life better in every aspect, the organisation has become a national presence, founded over 30 years ago by passionate disability advocates.

At ONCALL Group Australia, the focus is on improving lives in an inclusive, connected way. The values are deeply rooted in a Zero Tolerance approach to harm, abuse and neglect, as well as a commitment to child safety and promoting independence. The organisation stands firmly for human rights, embodying a culture of flexibility, transparency and accountability.

The dedication to participant success is evident in the magic witnessed every day as they reach their goals. ONCALL Group Australia provides in home care in SA, QLD, Victoria and NSW, ensuring that individuals with disabilities receive the support they need in the comfort of their homes. Disability support services in Victoria extend to family services, offering a comprehensive approach to holistic care.

ONCALL Group Australia embraces a culture of safety and wellbeing, with health and safety being paramount in every service provided. Feedback from the community is valued, as it shapes the services delivered and the careers created. Living the best life is not just a motto; it's a daily practice of embracing fun and positivity in everything done.

As advocates for a diverse and inclusive world, ONCALL Group Australia is breaking down barriers and empowering people to live their lives to the fullest. Collaborating with experienced community service specialists, the workforce of over 2,000 support professionals is equipped with tools and guidance to excel in their roles, ensuring that each person supported receives the best care possible.

ONCALL Group Australia continues to expand services nationally, aiming to deliver more support to more people in more places. For those seeking disability support in Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia or Victoria, ONCALL Group Australia is the partner in making every moment count.

To learn more and to discover current disability jobs in Victoria or to explore supported independent living vacancies in Victoria and QLD, contact ONCALL Group Australia.





About the company: A leader in disability support services, ONCALL Group Australia boasts over three decades of commitment to improving lives across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. Founded by passionate disability advocates, the organisation's inclusive approach and comprehensive services reflect its dedication to fostering personal engagement and fulfilment.

