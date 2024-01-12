ONCALL Group Australia’s unique approach turns support into a journey of personal engagement and fulfilment

Discover ONCALL Group Australia's transformative approach to disability support services. With over 30 years of commitment, the organisation redefines care with innovative programs fostering personal engagement and fulfilment.

Bringing ease and expertise into the daily lives of individuals, ONCALL Group Australia is redefining the landscape of disability support across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. With a legacy spanning over 30 years, this nationally recognised organisation was founded by passionate disability advocates, aiming to make life better for all.

At the core of ONCALL Group Australia’s mission is the commitment to improving lives in an inclusive, connected manner. The organisation is dedicated to creating a positive impact by offering a range of services, including in-home care, community participation, respite, child, youth and family support, support coordination, positive behaviour support and Allied Health services.

ONCALL Group Australia stands out not only for its comprehensive services but also for its unique Life Skills Centre. This innovative facility welcomes participants into an exciting new way to achieve their goals. Here, individuals not only reach their milestones but also forge meaningful, lasting bonds that often transition into supportive relationships and even shared living arrangements in Supported Independent Living.

"We're all about making life better. From care and accommodation to careers, your easier experience starts here," says ONCALL Group Australia.

The THRIVE program, initiated in 2018 and created by SACARE, has proven to be a game-changer in disability services in South Australia and beyond. This award-winning program combines Allied Health, clinical nursing and a personalised approach to empower participants to lead extraordinary lives. Driven by ONCALL’s values to 'do things differently,' the THRIVE program ensures that individuals not only receive quality care but are also empowered to live life to the fullest.

"We are driven by our values and passion to help others. Every day we get to experience the magic of our participants reaching their goals and we are committed to supporting them along the way," adds ONCALL Group Australia.

ONCALL Group Australia's presence extends across regions, providing in-home care and disability support services in Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales. The organisation is not just a service provider; it's a partner in the journey towards personal engagement and fulfilment.

For more information on in-home care, disability services, career opportunities and supported independent living vacancies in Victoria and QLD, contact ONCALL Group Australia.

About the company: A leader in disability support services, ONCALL Group Australia boasts over three decades of commitment to improving lives across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. Founded by passionate disability advocates, the organisation's inclusive approach and comprehensive services reflect its dedication to fostering personal engagement and fulfilment.

