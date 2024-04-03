ONCALL SACARE Unveils "Peace of Mind Framework" Empowering Individuals with Disabilities

ONCALL SACARE, a leading national provider of disability support services, is thrilled to introduce the Peace of Mind Framework, a 5-stage process designed to empower individuals with disabilities on their path towards connection, progress and wellbeing.

The Peace of Mind Framework has been created with advocacy at its core and represents a shift in SA disability services and support. By comprehensively addressing the unique traits, challenges and aspirations of each client, this framework sets a new standard for holistic care and support, particularly in-home care in SA.

"At ONCALL SACARE, we believe in the power of connection and the potential for growth in every individual," says Chloe Kempe, National Chief Operations Officer. "The Peace of Mind Framework embodies our promise to provide tailored, compassionate support that enables our clients to thrive and pursue their dreams with confidence.”

The framework comprises five essential stages, each designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and guide them towards overcoming barriers while exploring their passions and strengths:

Stage 1: Connect and Discover - Understanding the background, story, purpose, needs, strengths, and goals of each client.

Stage 2: Plan and Create - Designing a unique care plan tailored to the individual, drawing upon clinical expertise and holistic approaches.

Stage 3: Advocate and Evolve - Implementing flexible and diverse solutions to address personal needs and promote growth.

Stage 4: Demonstrate and Measure - Regular communication, progress tracking, and check-ins to ensure safety and efficacy.

Stage 5: Review and Learn - Evaluating outcomes and identifying opportunities for continued growth and development.

As part of the disability services in South Australia that ONCALL offers, the Peace of Mind Framework represents more than just a set of principles; it's a commitment to encourage a culture of dignity, respect, and empowerment for individuals with disabilities. By joining ONCALL SACARE, clients can feel peace of mind knowing they have unwavering support every step of the way.

Founded by disability support workers and advocates Anna and Robert Fleming, SACARE emerged as Australia's pioneering labour hire agency in the sector. Their vision stemmed from a desire to enhance support services, leading to a commitment to client satisfaction and a focus on delivering exceptional care.

With over 27 years of experience, SACARE, led by Sue and Andrew Marshall, continues to provide acclaimed services and accommodations in aged care and dementia.

For more information about the Peace of Mind Framework and ONCALL SACARE’s disability support services and SA disability care, please visit www.peaceofmindframework.com.au

