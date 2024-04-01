A once-in-a-lifetime experience with economic citizens at the Investment Gateway Summit

Basseterre, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever Investment Gateway Summit 2024 is set to make history as it brings together economic citizens from around the globe in St. Kitts and Nevis. Scheduled from 11 to 15 May, this event aims to foster connections, collaboration, and celebration among economic citizens and leaders of various industries.

Representing a wide spectrum of industries attendees include leaders from finance, real estate, technology, tourism, renewable energy, healthcare, legal services and international trade. This convergence of global expertise aims to spark collaborations and investments that could shape the economic landscape of not only St. Kitts and Nevis but also have far-reaching impacts worldwide.

This extraordinary five-day occasion will provide a chance for individuals to convene for networking and interaction with industry leaders, offering participation in lively workshops, engaging panel discussions, cultural exhibitions, and a unique glimpse into the vibrant spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Investment Gateway Summit is the first of its kind, where proud local and economic citizens, global investors, C-Suite businesspeople and entrepreneurs, Real Estate Developers, prospective CBI applicants, and local CBI Authorised Agents and International Marketing Agents converge under one roof to connect, collaborate and celebrate.

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities

One of the primary objectives of the summit is to enable the participants to network with fellow economic citizens and industry leaders from around the world. Through structured networking sessions, workshops, and social events, attendees can establish valuable connections that may lead to new business ventures, partnerships, or collaborations.

The summit will also facilitate an open dialogue and foster partnerships that transcend boundaries. As economic leaders align their visions and resources, they pave the way for transformative initiatives that have the potential to shape the economic landscape for years to come.

The Investment Gateway Summit will also allow economic citizens to explore new collaborations and leverage their collective influence to chart a course towards shared success with other industry leaders.

Attachment

Secretary of St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme Government of St. Kitts and Nevis 00 (1-869) 467-1474 communications@skn-ciu.com