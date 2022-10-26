OncoK9®, the Pioneering Blood-Based Early Cancer Detection Test for Dogs, Now Available in Asia Through Asia Veterinary Diagnostics

In the first expansion of access beyond North America, the OncoK9® test from PetDx® is now available in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Cambodia at veterinary clinics served by Asia Veterinary Diagnostics.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ is pleased to announce that OncoK9, its first-in-class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test for dogs, is now available to veterinary clinics in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Cambodia through Asia Veterinary Diagnostics, Powered by Antech®.

This marks the first expansion of access to the pioneering blood-based liquid biopsy test to markets outside of North America. OncoK9 is already available to the vast majority of veterinary clinics in the United States and Canada.

"Veterinarians and pet parents are profoundly excited to have the capability for non-invasive early cancer detection in dogs," said Andi Flory, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), Chief Medical Officer at PetDx.

"Expanding access to this groundbreaking test is a top priority for us. We're eager to provide this powerful tool to pet parents overseas, beginning with veterinary clinics served by Asia Veterinary Diagnostics," said Lauren Holtvoigt, DVM, MBA, Vice President of Business Development at PetDx.

The first and only liquid biopsy test for the detection of cancer-associated genomic alterations in dogs, OncoK9 can detect 30 different types of canine cancer with a simple blood draw. The test has been validated through the CANcer Detection in Dogs (CANDiD) study—the largest clinical validation study ever performed in veterinary cancer diagnostics—using samples prospectively collected from over 1,000 client-owned dogs across more than 40 clinical sites on four continents. Published in PLOS ONE, a leading peer-reviewed journal, the study demonstrated sensitivity of 85.4% across three of the most aggressive canine cancers (lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma and osteosarcoma) and a specificity of 98.5% (corresponding to a false positive rate of just 1.5%).

OncoK9® – The Liquid Biopsy Test for Dogs™ is recommended as an annual screening test for dogs at higher risk of cancer due to age and/or breed; it is also recommended as an aid-in-diagnosis for dogs in which cancer is suspected based on clinical signs or other clinical findings.

About PetDx

PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ is a San Diego-based molecular diagnostics company dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics to improve pet health. The company's flagship product, OncoK9®, enables veterinarians to detect cancer in dogs with a simple blood draw. As a first-in-class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, OncoK9 employs cutting-edge genomic analysis that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and proprietary bioinformatics algorithms, empowering veterinarians to provide superior care to canine patients. To learn more, visit petdx.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.