ONE°15 Marina pushes ocean conservation with inaugural Blue Water EduFest in Singapore

Partnered by Sentosa Development Corporation and International SeaKeepers Society Asia, the four-day event seeks to raise awareness about ocean conservation

Mr Desmond Lee , Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services, will be the Guest of Honour.

, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services, will be the Guest of Honour. Programme will have three segments including a conference, fund raising activities and a sustainable luxury showcase

Famed Oceanographic Explorer, Fabien Cousteau, is keynote speaker for the conference segment

Event proceeds will go towards ocean conservation funds

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine conservation champions from around the region are expected to converge in Singapore for the inaugural Blue Water EduFest organised by ONE15 Events Management ("ONE°15"), a subsidiary of SUTL Enterprise Limited ("SUTL"), this November.



To be held on 3-6 November 2022 at the ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore, the four-day event seeks to raise awareness about marine conservation and to highlight the efforts of eco-champions around the region. Partnered by Sentosa Development Corporation and International Seakeepers Society Asia, it is targeted at policy makers and industry players involved in infrastructure development, yacht owners, entrepreneurs and social-preneurs, eco-personalities, media influencers and individuals with a keen interest in protecting our oceans.

With the increased focus on protecting marine biodiversity in Singapore, the inception of Blue Water EduFest serves as an annual crucial platform for all relevant stakeholders to build, connect and unite as one cohesive community to protect our oceans for future generations.

Mr Arthur Tay, CEO of SUTL, is the brainchild behind the event. Mr Tay said: "As a boater and diver, I've experienced the sorry state of our ocean and it's truly heart-breaking. For me, there are two important colours of nature that affects lives and livelihoods; blue and green. Green is of course our flora and fauna and blue refers to our oceans and coastlines which are quickly deteriorating due to negligence, ignorance and sometimes selfishness.

Therefore, we need to garner strong support to advance the "Blue Water movement" in this part of the world, in close collaboration with the governments and industry partners in the region."

Blue Water EduFest will have three components. The first is a two-day conference, Ocean Collective Summit, organised in partnership with International Seakeepers Society Asia featuring international speakers that focuses on urban reef conservation and ocean plastic reduction. The conference keynote speaker is renowned Oceanographic Explorer and aquanaut, Fabien Cousteau.

Mr Fabien Cousteau, Aquanaut, Oceanographic Explorer, Environmental Advocate, Founder of The Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Centre and Proteus Ocean Group, commented "The ocean is the lifeline for all life on Earth and holds unlimited solutions to issues humanity faces today, especially as it relates to climate change and sustainability. To make real traction toward a positive impact on the planet, we must expand our focus and reframe how we think about conservation. I'm thrilled to be part of The Ocean Collective Summit and discuss these challenges and potential solutions with those who are leading change."

The second component includes a nightly fund-raising event with two key highlights; the "Blue Water Heroes Awards", which will honour and recognise individuals and organisations that have contributed to ocean conservation in Southeast Asia. The second event highlight is a nightly charity auction that showcases a curated list of items with sustainable features or values with proceeds going to beneficiaries: WWF-Singapore and International SeaKeepers Society Asia.

The third component will be a Mini Sustainable Luxury Showcase by electric vehicles, timepieces, yachts and jewellery, with sustainable initiatives or values.

The event is open to the public. Ticket sales are available now.