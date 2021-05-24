One Company Aims to Make Traditional Spanish and Organic Foods More Affordable and Accessible

Sibarita sources products from a small number of Spanish producers, all privately-owned family businesses, and aims to offer a greater choice of each supplier’s products than is generally available online in the UK.

“Sibarita” - Spain’s Organic Larder is a brand-new business, importing and distributing a range of high-quality foods from Spain.

The products include cooked, preserved and dried pulses, vegetables, jams and marmalades, oils and vinegar', pickles, rice, spices and flavourings, pickles, and everything needed for paella other than meat and fish. Many of them make ideal gifts.

The products are all ambient and plant-based, with a large selection of organic. The suppliers are committed to quality, retaining traditional artisan growing and production methods, and adopting modern technology to improve a product. A key feature of all the suppliers is the great care they take to use pulses, vegetables and fruits harvested at exactly the right time then processed quickly to ensure perfect taste and texture.

Most of the products are from the more northerly regions of Spain, from Cataluña and Navarra in the East to Castilla y León and Asturias in the West, regions which enjoy higher rainfall and less extreme temperatures. Of course, some products, such as olives, thrive in the heat of the South.

After a long association with and love of Spain, and a lifetime in Logistics and Shipping, founder, Allan Binks was ready for something entirely different:

“Having passed the reins of our family logistics businesses to our two sons, I was not ready to retire and wanted a new challenge with the support of younger members of our family. Having worked in Spain in the late 1960’s and having a house in Almeria for the last 30-odd years, something to do with Spanish food was “no contest. Spanish is our default food!

We are starting with a fantastic range of products from fantastic producers. But we are already planning the next stage of developing “Sibarita” to introduce new and exciting products together with ambient meat and fish products.

It is also clear to us that there are many new and innovative small producers in Spain, amongst the best, if not the best, in Europe. A key objective for Sibarita is to support these new businesses and to work together with them, with the support of our family-owned shipping and logistics businesses.”.

Readers can find out more about Sibarita by visiting the company’s official website: https://sibarita.co.uk/

