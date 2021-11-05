The One Enterprise (SET: ONEE) debuts ONEE shares on first trading day

BANGKOK, Nov 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The One Enterprise PCL (SET: ONEE), the leader in Thailand's integrated media and entertainment business with over 30 years' expertise and experience has chosen today (November 5, 2021) as the auspicious day to begin trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with the ticker name ONEE.



The Company will effectively become the highest-value IPO in the Media and Publishing sector in Thailand's capital market history, with the total offering value of 4.218 billion baht and a market capitalization of approximately 20.241 billion baht. These facts reinforced the Company's strong fundamentals derived from its leadership in the creation and production of quality and diverse contents catering to all market segment, as well as having multi distribution channels both offline and online which can generate revenue in anyplace at all times.



The Company is ready to build on the success to date after being listed on the SET with new investment plans to enhance the production and creation of quality contents, and the ability to create new and uniquely different content to cater to the ever-changing tastes and behavior of the audience. Also in the pipeline are investments on the enhancement of competitive skills and service efficiency through the development of artistes and other professionals, the development of online channels or OTT platforms, as well as the commitment to uplift Thai contents to the international areana in order to create new opportunities for stable and sustainable growth in the long run amidst the Digital disruption era.



Mr. Takonkiet Viravan, Group Chief Executive Officer of The One Enterprise Public Company Limited (ONEE), stated, "I'm honored and very happy on this occasion that 'The One Enterprise' is listing ONEE shares for trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the Media and Publishing sector today. This is a very significant step and an overwhelming pride of the executives, team members and all related parties who have played important roles in the success of the IPO offering and the listing on the SET today. At The One Enterprise, we have conducted the business with the determination to become the leader in Thailand's integrated media and entertainment business, with thorough outstanding and distinctive business models comprehensively covering all aspects from upstream to downstream. Thanks to our strong foundation as a content creator, we have extensive experience and expertise in producing and creating diverse quality content including dramas, sitcoms, series, variety shows, game shows and news programs that cover all targeted market segments, including premium mass, family, new generation and the 'edgy' group to produce popular and extraordinary experiences.



"We also operate comprehensive distribution channels both offline and online, such as Company-owned ONE31 Channel, GMM25 channel that we act as marketing agent, along with radio, social media and OTT platforms of leading partners both at home and abroad. We also provide other related services such as organizing events and concerts, managing and developing artistes and performers under contract, souvenir sales and rental of filming studios. All these can strengthen the Company's ability to earn revenue from anything at any time as managed by an experienced management team and the new-generation team with a versatile group of actors and artistes who play important roles in driving The One Enterprise to overcome the Digital disruption trend and to create opportunities for continuous, stable and sustainable growth in the long run."



The One Enterprise operates under the vision: "To be the leader in the creation of entertainment, knowledge and inspiration to deliver happiness to audiences of all genders and ages with international quality that incorporates Thainess onto the world stage", by focusing on creating quality contents that are popular and producing a unique viewing experience to suit every taste in every era, through leveraging data analysis and in depth understanding of audience behavior, allowing the Company to win the hearts and minds of Thai audiences for a long time. This also includes the continuous increase in the market share of advertising spending through TV channels, as well as developing and expanding to online channels, both social media and OTT platforms, both domestically and internationally, such as Netflix, LineTV, Viu, WeTV, iQiYi, Disney+ Hotstar, etc., to promote quality Thai contents to international audiences in all parts of the world.



The Company's overall performance in the years 2018 to 2020 has seen exponential growth with total revenues of 4.199 billion baht, 4.818 billion baht and 4.875 billion baht, respectively, representing an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7 percent and a net profits of 73 million baht, 228 million baht and 658 million baht, respectively, representing an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 201.0 percent, driven by an integrated business model that can generate revenue from all channels, as well as the efficient management of costs and expenses. This underscores the strength and success of The One Enterprise that has overcome Digital disruption which have chance the audience behavior that switched from watching programs on television to online channels.



Meanwhile, revenue in the first 6 months of this year was topped 2.783 billion baht, a 29.8 percent increase from the same period last year, while net profits total 455 million baht, representing more than 151.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The impressive financial performance has resulted from revenue growth, high profit margin through the effective management of sales and administrative expenses amid the COVID-19 crisis.



The initial public offering (IPO) of The One Enterprise is considered to be the highest-value IPO in the Media and Publishing sector in the history of the Thai capital market. With a total IPO value of 4.218 billion baht and a market capitalization at the IPO price of approximately 20.241 billion baht, The One Enterprise have received overwhelming interest from both local and international institutional investors as well as retail investors, which reflect investor confident in the company strong fundamental and growth potential in the long run.



ONEE plans to utilize proceeds from the IPO to improve competitiveness and further develop efficiency in future services, with plans to increase production capacity and to create international-quality contents by increasing the capability of the production department including that of the script-writing team, the production team, the editing team, and the computer graphic team to become high-quality professional. The Company also plans to develop staff performance both on-stage and back-stage, filming locations as well as related systems and equipment.



In addition, the Company will invest in developing the potential in program production to enhance the viewing experience and attract audiences of all genders and ages with the investment budget of about 500 million baht within 2024. Another plan is to develop information technology capabilities to build a strong technology base that will support the adoption of Big Data to help analyze viewing behavior so that content can be created to suit particular tastes as well as enhancing the potential of providing the Company's own online channels to become the center of viewing services for a variety of programs that respond to viewing in all time slots with an investment budget of approximately 130 million baht within 2023. Proceeds from the IPO will also be used to restructure the capital based relating to the acquisition of GMM Channel Holding worth approximately 2,200 million baht, while the remaining fund will be retained as working capital to support the opportunity to create future growth.



"We firmly believe that today The One Enterprise is fully ready to become a leading listed companies in the SET through our determination to manage our business efficiently under strict adherence to good corporate governance so that ONEE will become an outstanding stock with strong fundamental having the potential to grow continuously and sustainably for the best interest of all shareholders and other stakeholders who are joining us in our journey to grow continuously and sustainably in the long run," Mr. Takonkiet concluded.



