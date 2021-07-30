One More Apartment for Lucky Draw if Five Million Hong Kong Residents Vaccinated by 30 September 2021

HONG KONG, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the heroic efforts of our Hong Kong Olympians in Tokyo, the grit, determination, teamwork and unity displayed by each and every one of them, the sponsors (Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited, the philanthropic arm of Sino Group, and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited) wish to encourage all Hong Kong residents to sustain the momentum to achieve 5 million population getting vaccinated by 30 September 2021 by launching a Phase 2 of the lucky draw with one more brand-new apartment at Grand Central. The lucky draw has received over 1.83 million registrations from Hong Kong residents and we are delighted to see the steady rise in Hong Kong's total vaccination rate.

Phase 2 of lucky draw

To reduce transmission of the COVID-19 disease and achieve herd immunity, it is essential to unite the community to reach a high vaccination rate. To further support the Government's vaccination programme, the sponsors will be offering one more one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Hong Kong, with a floor area of approximately 468 square feet and a value of approximately HK$12,000,000, as the prize of the Phase 2 of the lucky draw if 5 million of the Hong Kong population receive at least one dose of the vaccine in Hong Kong by 30 September 2021. Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine in Hong Kong on or before 30 September 2021 will be eligible to enter. Participants who have registered for the Phase 1 of the lucky draw but did not win the grand prize will automatically be enrolled for the Phase 2 with no additional registration required. Those who have only received one dose of the vaccine may register for the Phase 2 from 9 a.m. on 2 September 2021 to 5:30 p.m. on 30 September 2021.

Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited, says, 'With concerted efforts of the community, it is encouraging to see the steady progress of vaccination in Hong Kong under the tremendous efforts of the Government in driving the vaccination programme. Vaccination is the key driver and most effective way of steering us out of the pandemic and back to normality, and it is important for the Hong Kong community to unite in our fight against the virus. As at 8 p.m. of 29 July, over 3.16 million members of Hong Kong's population have received at least their first dose of the vaccine - I would like to encourage those vaccinated to urge their family and friends to play a part in supporting the united efforts to protect our community. For people who have not yet had their vaccination, please consult medical experts for professional advice.'

Phase 1 of lucky draw registration closes on 1 September

The Phase 1 registration is due to close in one month, at 5:30 p.m. on 1 September 2021 and eligible participants are reminded to register if they are already vaccinated. Those who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination still have time to become vaccinated and be in with a chance to win one of the 21 prizes. The lucky draw winners of the Phase 1 will be randomly drawn on 8 September 2021 by a specialist computer system designed by an external service provider, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Ltd. The result will be announced on the lucky draw website on the same day, and will be published in local newspapers on 13 September 2021. All winners will be notified individually via telephone and SMS to the mobile phone number given at registration. Two independent auditing firms, namely PwC HK and KPMG, will be performing procedural checks on the key processes and systems controls relating to the lucky draw. The draw will be witnessed by the representative of Woo Kwan Lee & Lo, the legal advisers of the lucky draw's organiser.

For enquiries, participants can contact the dedicated lucky draw hotline between 9 a.m. and

6 p.m., Monday to Sunday at 3697 9357 or email enquiry@vaccinationluckydraw.hk. Lucky draw ambassadors are also available to help the public with online registration at designated counters in ten properties across Hong Kong (please refer to the table below for locations and opening hours).

The lucky draw is organised under the company Lucky Vantage Limited, which is a subsidiary of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited. The Trade Promotion Competition Licence Numbers are 54404-5 and 54768-9.

Location of lucky draw ambassador counters:

(Opening Hour: 12 noon to 8 p.m., Monday to Sunday)