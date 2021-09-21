One More Chance to Win a Grand Central Flat

Additional 200 Prizes with a value of HK$10,000 each for vaccinated residents Aged 70 and above

HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited ('NTFCF'), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group, and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited ('Chinese Estates'), announced the extension of the registration period for the Phase 2 Lucky Draw Grand Prize until 30 November 2021, to encourage more of the public to get vaccinated. NTFCF is also pleased to announce a donation of an additional 200 prizes of pre-paid cards or credit cards with a value of HK$10,000 each, for the Lucky Draw among vaccinated residents aged 70 and above.



Mr Lee, the Grand Prize Winner of Phase 1 Lucky Draw encourages Hong Kong people to get vaccinated, to prepare ourselves for returning to normality and travel again

The sponsors are pleased to see the steady rise in the city's total vaccination rate, with members of the community moving towards the goal of getting over five million of Hong Kong's population vaccinated. To continue supporting the Government's vaccination programme, the sponsors are delighted to announce the extension of the registration for the grand prize offered in Phase 2 Lucky Draw to 30 November 2021. Vaccinated permanent residents aged 18 or above will have another chance to win a brand new one-bedroom residential apartment at Grand Central in Hong Kong, with a floor area of approximately 468 square feet and a value of approximately HK$12,000,000 as the Grand Prize, if five million or more Hong Kong people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong by 30 November 2021.

Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited, says, 'High vaccination rate would reduce the severance of the virus' impact on us and is the most effective way of steering us out of the pandemic and back to normal life. Given the tight supply of vaccines worldwide, the HKSAR Government has made tremendous efforts to provide sufficient quantity of COVID-19 vaccine to the public. The vaccination rate in August has been very positive, therefore we would like to extend the registration for Grand Prize of the Lucky Draw to provide more time for people, in particular elderly people who have not yet had their vaccination, to consult medical experts for professional advice. I hope those who are vaccinated will encourage their relatives and friends to take action. If the average vaccination rate per day can return to the level in August, the goal to get five million or more of Hong Kong's population vaccinated, will be achieved soon.'

Additional 200 prizes for vaccinated residents aged 70 and above

Sponsored by NTFCF, an additional 200 prizes of pre-paid cards or credit cards, with a value of HK$10,000 each, will also be drawn among participants who are vaccinated residents aged 70 and above if they register on or before 30 November 2021, regardless of the vaccination rate in Hong Kong. Hong Kong residents who are aged 70 and above, holding a valid Hong Kong Identity Card (Permanent Residents and Non-Permanent Residents), and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong on or before 30 November 2021 are eligible, including those who have already received one dose or both doses before today's announcement. Eligible participants can register from 9 a.m. on 8 October 2021 until 5:30 p.m. on 30 November 2021, with details to be announced on the Lucky Draw website (www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk) in due course.

The lucky draw winners will be randomly drawn on 7 December 2021 by a specialist computer system designed by an external service provider, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Ltd. The result will be announced on the lucky draw website on the same day, and will be published in local newspapers on 13 December 2021.

Potential participants are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book in for their COVID-19 vaccines via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk. For enquiries, participants can contact the dedicated Lucky Draw hotline between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday at 3697 9357 or email enquiry@vaccinationluckydraw.hk.

Winners of the Phase 1 Lucky Draw encourage public to take vaccination

The Grand Prize winner, Mr Lee says, 'I truly believe vaccination is the most effective way to protect myself and my family. I shall continue to encourage my friends and family to get vaccinated, and to prepare ourselves for returning to normality and travel again.'

A Second Prize winner, Mr Chan, a 61-year-old retiree says, 'I had my vaccination because I want to protect my family members, including my grandchildren. I hope most Hong Kong people will take the vaccination so we can all return to our normal lives. I can then have family gatherings as before and meet my grandchildren more often.'

Another Second Prize winner, Mr Lee, a 50-year-old driver says, 'I had been among the earliest batch to get vaccinated, and I have been encouraging my friends to get vaccinated to keep them safe. I encourage every member of the community, including the younger generation to get vaccinated as soon as possible. To love your family and friends, it is important to get vaccinated.'

Prizes of Phase 2 Lucky Draw

As announced earlier, NTFCF will donate 20 scholarships in the form of pre-paid cards or credit cards with a value of HK$200,000 each to vaccinated Hong Kong Residents aged 12 or above and below 18. Such prizes will be given out regardless of the vaccination rate in Hong Kong, and will be drawn on 7 October 2021. Registration details of the Phase 2 lucky draw are available on the website (www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk)

