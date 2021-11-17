One Package, Two Destinations at the pulse x The Emperor Hotel Staycation

Just Check in and Enjoy a Curated Exotic Holiday, Ideal for No Planners!

Stay at Deluxe Room with Breakfast for Two Starting at $900 with Hotel Credit Equivalent to Room Rate

Revel in a Moroccan-themed Afternoon and a 180° Sea View

Enjoy Seaside Restaurants and Trending Activities





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 November 2021 - Most Hongkongers have already been on all sorts of staycations. Food-themed, sea-view suites, infinity pools - these have become increasingly commonplace. But have you tried travelling back and forth between the city and the suburb, taking the journey beyond just staying but actually vacationing, as if you were on a real holiday? What's more, no prior planning is needed because the hotel has already done the hard work, providing you with a carefully designed itinerary! the pulse, the beachside complex at Repulse Bay, in collaboration with The Emperor Hotel, brings you a brand-new staycation experience! From 1-Nov,2021 to 30-Jan, 2022, upon purchase of the Get the Fun Up Staycation package, guests can enjoy accommodation and facilities under the hotel's arrangement and take a free shuttle bus to the pulse to delight in The Moroccan Moment, wakesurfing, an acro yoga session, an escape game and more activities. Guests can even use dining vouchers at the exotic beachside restaurants at the pulse, fully immersing in the holiday mood! The Get the Fun Up Staycation package starts at only $900 inclusive of service charge. After deducting breakfast, dining vouchers at the pulse, the shuttle bus and activities including The Moroccan Moment, the room charge is completely cancelled, meaning your night's stay at the hotel is free of charge! The price is the same for weekdays and weekends, a great bargain!













Staycation with a Planned Itinerary

Two Different Experiences Back and Forth in the City and the Suburb

The Get the Fun Up Staycation stands apart from other luxury hotel stays, hoping to deliver an authentic holiday experience. The most unique element lies in the itinerary curated by the hotel, saving guests the effort of making plans themselves. Guests can simply check in and wait for the scheduled bus to kickstart an eventful day!

To amp the holiday mood up, the hotel has arranged a shuttle bus bound for the stunning Repulse Bay beach. Not only can guests relax on the beach under the sun, they can also spend the afternoon at The Moroccan Moment at the pulse. For more adventure and action, go wakesurfing or challenge yourself in an escape game; for meditation and peace, unwind with a acro yoga session.

After nightfall, feast at one of the exotic seaside restaurants at the pulse. The serene vibe is going to transport you outside Hong Kong, as if you were on a real holiday! Escape from the hustle by day and return to the city's dazzle by night - experience two distinct sensations in one holiday and end the day on a perfect note.

Own a Panoramic View of the Beach at The Moroccan Moment

The Get the Fun Up Staycation package includes multiple activities and the most appealing one is undoubtedly The Moroccan Moment. It gives you and your loved ones a private space to take in the 180° view of the Repulse Bay Beach, ideal for couples to spend quality time in a romantic ambiance, for friends to snap photos without the awkwardness in public, and for families and furry friends to create heart-warming moments.





The Moroccan Moment spans 4000 square feet and radiates exoticism. The archway entrance with climbing vines steals the show, its colours and style a perfect representation of Moroccan architecture. As soon as you arrive, it's as if you entered a courtyard in Morocco with minimalist chandeliers, weave decors and resting corners with tribal colours that exude vibrant Moroccan vibes. The venue boasts a 180° panorama seaview, with the scenery transforming throughout the day: the colours of the sea and the sky merging in daylight; and the sun setting into the glittering golden sea in the evening.

Trending Activities Available: Something for Everyone

A holiday isn't complete without fun activities! As usual, the pulse has made a number of popular activities available. Regardless of whether your trip is a romantic getaway or a family excursion, you're guaranteed to have a good time!





Wakesurfing Wakesurfing has become hugely popular in recent years, among celebrities there are also a few hardcore wakesurfers. Surfers have to control the surf's direction, speed and even special movements with sheer body balance. Mastering a few impressive moves is not only for gaining likes on social media, but is also a way to push yourself. Many people are interested in trying wakesurfing but couldn't because they lack enough people to rent a junk - wait no longer, you can now wakesurf during your staycation! Acro Yoga Session Acro yoga involves a partner, incorporating fun, interaction, sociability and performativity. It's a hugely popular form of yoga in the West. Acro yoga incorporates acrobatics, yoga and Thai massage, relaxing both your body and mind. This physical practice requires trust and collaboration from both you and your partner - stability from your body, energy and core is required, as well as a focused mind from both parties. The stretch and relaxation of your muscles builds on the trust between partners.





LOST Escape Game The LOST escape venue takes up 10,000 square feet, with seven themed game rooms and each room at 200 to 300 square feet. Apart from the "escape the room" theme that's exclusive to the pulse, there's also the brand-new "role-play escape game", ideal for the younger generation to challenge their minds. Juniors aged 6 to 14 can take part in "Lost Junior" that's tailor-made for this age group.

10 Exotic Restaurants Delivering a Dining Experience from Abroad

Every restaurant at the pulse has a unique character and guarantees to make you feel as if you were abroad! For a Southeast Asian flare, Sip Song takes you to the streets of Bangkok, great for likes on social media; whereas Limewood gives off tropical beach vibes, a fitting atmosphere to enjoy their barbecue and seafood delicacies.

If you're looking for a European holiday, the loft-style Italian FRATELLI serves handmade pasta, while amalfitana gives you a taste of the handcrafted pizzas along the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Another option is Classified, a cosy British eatery with sofa swings and stunning beach views.





Missing Japan? Shoku Binchotan Grill is perfect for Japanese barbecue. For something closer to home, Meen & Rice gives the classic Hong Kong noodle and rice dishes a new twist.

Smaller bites are available at HOOMAN, where you can order unconventional hotdogs for yourself and also something for your furry friends. Alternatively, take a specialty coffee away from the Japanese cafe %ARABICA or THE COFFEE ACADEMICS and enjoy it while strolling along the beach.





About The Emperor Hotel

~Make yourself at home~

Consisting of 299 rooms with ultimately sleek design, excellent services and cutting-edge facilities, The Emperor Hotel assures you that your stay would be an unforgettable one. Designed by the renowned Turkey-based design studio Autoban together with the prestigious French Botanist Patrick Blanc, The Emperor Hotel embraces the integrity of the sublime nature and contemporary aesthetics with the flourishing vertical garden and the seamlessly modern interior design.





Details of the pulse x The Emperor Hotel Get the Fun Up Staycation Date November 1, 2021 to January 30, 2022 (Not available for December 24-26, 2021 and December 31, 2021) Venues The Emperor Hotel: 373 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong the pulse: 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay Enquiries and Reservations 3610 0088 For more details https://www.emperorhotel.com.hk/tc/index/ Appendix: Details of the Get the Fun Up Staycation Package HK$900 (inclusive of hotel service charge) (Original cost: HK$7,444) · Guaranteed free upgrade to Deluxe Room for one night · Breakfast for two at Monkey Café · $500 dining vouchers at the pulse (usable upon spending $700) · Free shuttle bus to and from the pulse · 60-minute experience at "The Moroccan Moment" at the pulse Other Experiences Add on HK$300 (Monday to Friday) / HK$340 (Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday) LOST escape game tickets x2 Add on HK$900 60-minute Arco yoga session (Up to 6 participants per session, please feel free to invite friends) Add on HK$1,600 60-minute wakesurfing session (Up to 6 participants per session, please feel free to invite friends)

#TheEmperorHotel