From One Side Of The Battlefield To Another: Veteran Kendrick Bradley Now Helping Veterans With Their Personal Injury Claims

This small firm is making great strides in the legal industry. K.E. Bradley Attorney and Counselor at Law handles personal injury lawsuits and disability cases for military members and veterans in America

—

The legal team at K.E. Bradley Attorney and Counselor at Law beam with excitement as they announce their great breakthroughs regarding their 3M case settlements. 3M is a company that knowingly sold defective dual-ended earplugs to the United States (US) Military. The attorneys at K.E Bradley have spearheaded the fight for justice against this company and other corporations/agencies who show partiality in their business practices. In a recent interview, Attorney Bradley exclaimed, “I fought for my country, and now I am fighting for you.”

Recent testing revealed that 3M’s dual-ended earplugs were considered defective. US Soldiers who were deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq between 2003 and 2015 may have used these earplugs which could have significantly affected their hearing. These noise-reducing devices were designed to soften loud noises while simultaneously strengthening your ability to hear quiet noises. The skilled attorneys at K.E Bradley represent clients who suffer from hearing loss or tinnitus due to this defective product.

As the founder and managing attorney of K.E. Bradley Attorney and Counselor at Law, Kendrick Bradley’s goal is to offer top notch legal counsel and representation to the people of Sugar Land, Missouri City, Katy, Friendswood, Pearland, Houston and the surrounding areas. Mr. Bradley has developed a practice that is cost-effective and focuses on advocacy for his local community, with emphasis on disabled, veteran community, and minorities in the Texas area. Attorney Bradley is a former US Army Veteran who has seen his life come full circle. Now, he is on the other side of the battlefield as a plaintiff's attorney assisting veterans with their legal claims.

When asked about his current duty Mr. Bradley had this to say, “It’s one of the most fulfilling assisting victims, even more fulfilling than being on the battlefield and being in the military.”

Recognized by Expertise as ‘“Best Employment Lawyer in Missouri City”, K.E. Bradley and Associates concentrate on various practice areas such as Car and Commercial Vehicle Crashes, Slip and Falls, and Mass Tort, as well as a focus in sport agency cases. The core belief of this law office can be summed up in this one sentence - you don’t have to settle for less than what you deserve. The attorneys at this law office understand the needs of their clients and provide superior service at a fraction of the cost. Attorney Bradley also offers mediation services pro bono to the Houston area in an effort to help those in need whenever he can. If you are searching for compassionate attorneys with competent experience, look no further.

Contact Info:

