"One-Stop" Automotive Service Capability Upgrade: JD Auto Maintenance Forms Strategic Partnership with Maple Leaf Car Rental

—

On the afternoon of September 10, JD Auto Maintenance and Maple Leaf Car Rental held a strategic signing ceremony in Beijing. Both parties expressed that they would engage in deep collaboration across various sectors, including car rental, used cars, and after-sales services. Together, they aim to jointly develop service networks and capabilities, offering consumers enhanced products and a more professional vehicle maintenance and care experience in the mobility and maintenance sectors.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, there is a growing demand for high-quality, diverse, and personalized mobility services. In response, JD Auto Maintenance and Maple Leaf Car Rental have reached a deep consensus and will collaborate to launch customized, high-quality car rental products. These offerings will include a variety of new energy vehicle models as well as premium vehicles from brands such as Porsche, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo and Cadillac, catering to users' pursuit of personalized driving experiences and premium services.

Moreover, leveraging complementary strengths in the fields of vehicle maintenance and supply chain is another key focus of the collaboration between JD Auto Maintenance and Maple Leaf Car Rental. According to the partnership agreement, the two companies will jointly establish an authorized repair shop network in key first- and second-tier cities. By developing dual-branded JD Auto Maintenance stores, they aim to achieve extensive coverage and deep penetration of the service network. This initiative, supported by JD Auto Maintenance's strengths in vehicle maintenance and its chain service network, will further enhance the convenience and professionalism of vehicle maintenance services for car owners, while also providing comprehensive support for rental vehicle maintenance. In addition, Maple Leaf Car Rental and JD Auto Maintenance will collaborate with OEMs to co-develop a factory-level supply chain system, ensuring the timely supply and efficient circulation of genuine parts.

With the continuous growth of China's vehicle ownership, the used car market has been expanding rapidly, making used car transactions an essential component of vehicle owner services. As a result, JD Auto Maintenance and Maple Leaf Car Rental have also engaged in deep collaboration in the areas of used car trade-in and vehicle replacement. Leveraging Maple Leaf Car Rental's abundant vehicle resources from leading OEMs and JD Auto Maintenance's comprehensive service network, the two companies will jointly optimize the value chain layout of new energy vehicles, ensuring seamless integration across the stages of used car appraisal, transaction, and trade-in. Notably, Maple Leaf Car Rental and JD Auto Maintenance will also provide integrated solutions for OEMs by combining vehicle sales networks and brand-building initiatives with financing solutions and after-sales services, helping OEMs develop a more complete and efficient sales and service system.

As a professional automotive service chain brand under JD Auto, JD Auto Maintenance has consistently adhered to its service philosophy of "Reliable and More Professional," providing vehicle owners with one-stop automotive services. Meanwhile, Maple Leaf Car Rental, a leading operator in the full automotive industry chain, leverages its abundant vehicle resources, extensive service network, and strong brand influence to deliver high-quality, personalized, one-stop car rental solutions to its customers. This strategic partnership not only reflects the shared vision of Maple Leaf Car Rental and JD Auto Maintenance to provide "one-stop" services for users but also demonstrates their deep consensus on the future trends in the automotive service market. Moving forward, the two companies will work together to build a professional and reliable one-stop automotive service in the industry.

