One-Stop Funeral Services in Singapore for All Races & Religions

Being a funeral service provider in Singapore for over a decade, Elite Funeral Services strongly believe in providing honest service and transparent pricing to ensure stress-free and dignified funerals for anyone, regardless of their wealth, status, race, or religion.

Elite Funeral Services Pte Ltd is a sincere and empathetic one-stop funeral service provider that offers comprehensive and affordable funeral packages for families with different budgets, religions & preferences in Singapore.

Elite Funeral Services caters to all types of funerals in Singapore, including Buddhist funerals, Taoist funerals, Christian funerals, Catholic funerals, Soka funerals, and non-religious funerals. The team provides the service of engaging established Buddhist Monks, Taoist Priests, Christian Pastors, and Catholic Funeral Ministers for the bereaved family.

Besides the customary void deck funerals in Singapore, Elite Funeral Services also provide full services of arranging and coordinating funeral wakes in a funeral parlour, which is also a popular and affordable choice nowadays. This is because these funeral parlours (available in various locations) can provide a more conducive and private environment as well as more comfort with facilities such as proper restrooms and air-conditioned areas when receiving guests to pay their last respects to the deceased.

Elite Funeral Services offers both budget and luxury funeral packages. The funeral packages cover all essential services including embalming, handling and encoffin service, collection of ashes, preparation of memorial ceremony, coordination of funeral service and ceremony, full funeral procession service, and after-care service.

For more information and assistance, please visit https://elitefuneral.sg for more details.

Name: Roy Loy

Email: Send Email

Organization: Elite Funeral Services Pte Ltd

Address: 80 Playfair Rd, #05-17 Kapo Factory Building Singapore 367998

Phone: +65 8823 7979

Website: https://elitefuneral.sg

