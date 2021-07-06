One World International School (OWIS) to Open New Campus in Heart of Singapore at Suntec City

This will be OWIS's third campus in Singapore, scheduled to open by August 2021

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One World International School (OWIS), one of the fastest-growing IB schools in Asia, is set to open a new campus at Suntec Convention Centre in the heart of Singapore, incorporating many of the design and academic facilities which will enhance learning outcomes of students.

The Suntec campus will commence operations from August 2021 and cater to the learning needs of students from Kindergarten to Grade 8. The campus has the capacity to accommodate 700 students.

Students at the OWIS Suntec Campus will benefit from the OWIS pedagogy and values, as well as complementary co-curricular activities conducted in conjunction with organisations located within Suntec City and Marina Square. Over a dozen free activities will be provided for better experiential learning to young learners.

OWIS provides international education to students in a values-driven programme, underpinned by kindness. It maintains a strong multicultural diversity by ensuring no particular nationality of students exceeds 30% of total campus student capacity. It is very popular with expatriate families for its emphasis on high-quality, equitable education interspersed with a pedagogy of kindness.

"Our education philosophy believes in the mindful use of technology, underpinned by values of kindness, and aims to provide holistic education to students to encourage them to be open-minded, global learners," said Mr. Mark Renie, Head of School for OWIS Suntec campus.

This campus is in addition to the new, bespoke campus under construction at Punggol, which is scheduled to commence operations in the year 2023. OWIS Digital Campus @Punggol is being built at a budget of S $100M, which will be futuristic, 21st-century premises conducive to the learning needs in a post-Covid era.

The OWIS Digital Campus @Punggol will be a K-12 school spread over 20,000 sqm gross floor area with a capacity to accommodate 1,500 students. It will offer International Baccalaureate curriculum at a moderate fee point. The campus will be able to serve students from the central, eastern and northern parts of Singapore.

OWIS, part of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF) headquartered in Singapore, is the fastest-growing network of international schools in Asia and the Middle East. GSF educates over 20,000 students across eight countries. GSF has been shortlisted by Enterprise Singapore to be part of its prestigious Scale-Up SG program, which offers support to promising Singaporean organisations for global expansion.

Over 1600 students of 70 different nationalities have enrolled at OWIS campuses at Nanyang and Mountbatten in Singapore.

For more information on OWIS Punggol Digital Campus, please visit https://www.owis.org/punggol-2023.

