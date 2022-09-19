OneAsia Unveils High-Performance Computing Solution OAsis, Transforming Data into Intelligence

OneAsia is the 1st colocation service provider to offer HPC solution in Hong Kong, enhancing Hong Kong's positioning as the International Center of Innovative Technology and contributing to the Chinese government's construction of a national computing network

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAsia is proud to launch a High-Performance Computing (HPC) solution OAsis, the first of its kind in Hong Kong. OAsis is expected to empower complex data computing and simulation to advance academic and industry innovation, which will in turn enhance Hong Kong's positioning as the International Center of Innovative Technology.

Earlier this year, the National Development and Reform Commission of China proposed the construction of 8 national computing hubs and 10 national data-center clusters, including one hub in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). This is part of the country's Eastern Data and Western Computing (東數西算) project, which aims to meet computing demands in the eastern China with computing resources in the western areas. OneAsia is inspired to boost the computing power in Hong Kong to support the computing network of the Greater Bay Area, playing a role in "GBA Data and Hong Kong Computing" (粵數港算).

Apart from the national computing network initiative, the R&D capabilities of Hong Kong has also been growing over the past years, with new R&D centers built for scientific discovery and industry innovation, resulting in higher demand for cloud computing service and secure data management. Business and academic entities are now in urging need of a unified platform to manage data infrastructures efficiently, access data applications flexibly, and perform cloud computing securely.

With over 10 years of experience in providing general cloud services, OneAsia is now progressing to advanced cloud solutions to empower scientific and industry innovation, especially in terms of fintech, DNA geometry, and AI applications. OneAsia is the first colocation service provider in Hong Kong to launch a cloud based HPC solution. As an industry pioneer, OneAsia will advance the end-user adoption of HPC infrastructure through OAsis and will drive enterprises' supercomputing capability to achieve innovation excellence. OAsis will also help business entities enhance agile computing adoption and facilitate better resource allocation to reduce costs.

Unlocking Data's Potential with Agile Computing

OAsis allows customers to combine the agile and pay-per-use cloud experience with the fully managed HPC systems. Customers can order the workload through a self-service portal to choose the optimal configuration and receive it quickly. It also gives customers an easy-to-use interface for job submission, ticket issuing, visualization, and reporting.

Harnessing Power of Data with Time and Cost Efficiency

The latest hardware technology and low-latency networking fabrics coupled with all-flash data storage devices enable HPC to perform massive calculations in a blink of an eye. The powerful computing speed of HPC means less time and money. Additionally, with cloud-based HPC, it is also affordable to small businesses and startups, paying only for what they use and scaling up and down as needed.

Transforming Data into Innovation Excellence

HPC has been widely adopted as a tool for industry innovation and academic research, especially projects involving massive data and large-scale computing. OneAsia's data center infrastructure is built for handling high power density and heat dissipation HPC environment, thus capable of supporting cutting-edge research computation problem and help industrial and academic institutions to achieve research excellence.

"Reaching our mother company - Legan Group's 30th Anniversary, OneAsia introduces this hybrid computing platform with unparalleled flexibility and performance to deliver high-level processing power to customers," said Charles Lee, Founder and CEO of OneAsia. "With OAsis, we are committed to delivering a perfect platform for high-performance computing with fast, transparent, scalable, and secure deployment for all industries across Asia."

In addition to HPC solution, OAsis is monitored and maintained by our in-house Enterprise Command Centre and Security Operation Centre (SOC) with round-the-clock support, adding to the reliability of services and aiming to assist customers in business success with a comprehensive portfolio.

About OneAsia

Established in 2009, OneAsia is a leading data center, connectivity, and cloud solutions provider offering a full range of infrastructure, management, connectivity, and application services to business of all sizes. The Company operates top-tier rated data centers and offers services across Asia, including Greater China, and is further expanding its presence in Thailand, Japan and South Korea. OneAsia cares about the sustainability of the industry as much as the reliability of our services, we integrate state-of-the-art and green technologies into our data center infrastructure and our service solutions to keep our customers well connected at any time and from anywhere. For more information, please visit www.oneas1a.com